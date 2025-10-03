Thursday's attack outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue at 9.31am saw a car driven into worshippers as they gathered to celebrate Yom Kippur.

By Alice Padgett

The Home Secretary has condemned pro-Palestine marches that took place in Westminster in wake of the Manchester synagogue attack.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has said pro-Palestine protests on Thursday night "should not have gone ahead". "I am very clear that anyone who calls for the killing of our citizens who supports a banned terror organisation or otherwise incites racial hatred against our communities here in the UK will feel the full force of the law," she told LBC. Ms Mahmood added: "What I would say to people who are concerned is even if we look at the protests that took place last night, which I don't think should have gone ahead, but the police did have a strong presence at those protests and they made something like 40 arrests."

Thursday's attack outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue at 9.31am saw a car driven into worshippers as they gathered to celebrate Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, died in the attack, Greater Manchester Police have confirmed. The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Jihad al Shamie, then went on to stab members of the public before being shot dead outside the synagogue. The force confirmed that formal identification is yet to take place but the families and next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood speaking during a press conference at the scene near Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

The Home Secretary also admitted antisemitism has been “rising” in the UK. Speaking on LBC, Ms Mahmood was asked about comments made by Israel foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar that the UK Government is failing to curb “rampant antisemitic and anti-Israeli incitement in Britain”. She said: “Myself and the Prime Minister both acknowledge that antisemitism in our country has been rising. “It is completely unacceptable, and we both condemn it utterly. We will not stand for it. “We have strong laws in our country against incitement to racial hatred.”

Protestors clash with police in Westminster. Picture: LBC

Crowds protesting Israel’s war on Gaza have descended on Parliament on Thursday evening - just hours after the Manchester attack. Footage from the scene shows police detaining protesters as pro-Palestine flags are waved in the background. It is understood that the march was organised to protest and demand protection for the global Gaza flotilla, sailing towards Palestine carrying aid and activists. Some of the vessels were intercepted by Israeli forces. Today’s protest is disconnected from the murders in Manchester, with those gathered near Downing Street calling for the UK to condemn Israel’s decision to intercept Greta Thunberg’s freedom flotilla on Wednesday. However, faith leaders have condemned the protests taking place so soon after the attack. Three or four people were seen on the floor or in handcuffs amid reports of clashes.

Police block off White House avenue near the scene of the attack. Picture: Getty