The Greater Manchester police chief has apologised after admitting the phones of the Manchester synagogue terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie were seized upon his arrest prior to the attack but not examined.

Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson said this was a “missed opportunity” to uncover evidence of his “extremist mindset” before he went on a knife rampage at Heaton Park synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, on October 2 last year.

Al-Shamie, 35, who was on bail at the time for an alleged rape, was shot dead by police as he targeted the place of worship on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

He appeared on the radar of Greater Manchester Police when he was arrested in February 2025 on suspicion of breaching a non-molestation order and again in September 2025 on suspicion of rape.

In neither instance did police check his phone for information before the October terror attack.

Sir Stephen said: “In conducting an internal review, it became apparent that GMP had seized Al-Shamie’s mobile devices at the point of each arrest. The significance of the data contents of these devices was substantial in respect of evidencing an extremist mindset.

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