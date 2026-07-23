Police chief apologises for 'missed opportunity' after phone belonging to Manchester synagogue attacker seized but not checked beforehand
The terrorist came on the radar of Greater Manchester Police when he was arrested in February 2025 on suspicion of breaching a non-molestation order and again in September 2025 on suspicion of rape
The Greater Manchester police chief has apologised after admitting the phones of the Manchester synagogue terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie were seized upon his arrest prior to the attack but not examined.
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Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson said this was a “missed opportunity” to uncover evidence of his “extremist mindset” before he went on a knife rampage at Heaton Park synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, on October 2 last year.
Al-Shamie, 35, who was on bail at the time for an alleged rape, was shot dead by police as he targeted the place of worship on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.
He appeared on the radar of Greater Manchester Police when he was arrested in February 2025 on suspicion of breaching a non-molestation order and again in September 2025 on suspicion of rape.
In neither instance did police check his phone for information before the October terror attack.
Sir Stephen said: “In conducting an internal review, it became apparent that GMP had seized Al-Shamie’s mobile devices at the point of each arrest. The significance of the data contents of these devices was substantial in respect of evidencing an extremist mindset.
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“Regrettably, I can confirm that the significance of the information stored on Al-Shamie’s devices was not realised as they had not been examined before the attack took place on the 2nd of October 2025. It is for the IOPC and the Coronial Inquests to determine the impact of not reviewing the contents of the devices.
“There can however, be little doubt that the information contained within these devices would have inspired further investigative action. It is clear that our not having reviewed the data available to us prior to the attack constitutes a missed opportunity.
“I am disappointed at the prospect of adding to the distress of all of those affected by the terrible events last October. For this, I am deeply sorry.”
The apology came after details emerged with the jailing of Al-Shamie’s friend and accomplice, Mohammad Bashir, 31, who was sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday at Manchester Crown Court for planning a separate terror attack with Al-Shamie on the UK Defence Academy at Shrivenham.
Sir Stephen said the forthcoming inquests into the deaths of the two men murdered by Al-Shamie at the synagogue, Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby, will examine “all aspects of the attack” and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is also conducting a review.
He said it is for the IOPC and the coroner to determine the “impact” of police not reviewing the contents of Al-Shamie’s devices before the attack took place.