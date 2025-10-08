Three armed police officers involved in last week's fatal terror attack on a synagogue in Manchester have been cleared of misconduct.

A member of the public was mistakenly killed by police gunfire as they aimed for the suspect, Jihad Al-Shamie.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said victim Adrian Daulby suffered a "single but fatal gunshot" wound after armed police officers responded to the incident.

Injuries sustained by another man were as a result of a "single gunshot wound" caused by a police-issue firearm, the IOPC said.

Work is ongoing by a ballistics expert to understand how the man received the injury, the watchdog added.

Sir Stephen Watson, Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, said he welcomed that the police watchdog had found that "no misconduct is apparent" in the force's response to the attack.

Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, were killed during the attack.