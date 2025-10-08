Three armed police officers involved in Manchester synagogue terror attack cleared of misconduct
Three armed police officers involved in last week's fatal terror attack on a synagogue in Manchester have been cleared of misconduct.
A member of the public was mistakenly killed by police gunfire as they aimed for the suspect, Jihad Al-Shamie.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said victim Adrian Daulby suffered a "single but fatal gunshot" wound after armed police officers responded to the incident.
Injuries sustained by another man were as a result of a "single gunshot wound" caused by a police-issue firearm, the IOPC said.
Work is ongoing by a ballistics expert to understand how the man received the injury, the watchdog added.
Sir Stephen Watson, Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, said he welcomed that the police watchdog had found that "no misconduct is apparent" in the force's response to the attack.
Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, were killed during the attack.
IOPC director Emily Barry said: "This was a tragic incident in which innocent people lost their lives, and others were seriously injured. Families, and the wider community, are grieving the loss of loved ones following this act of senseless violence.
"As is standard in cases like this, we have gathered a significant amount of evidence as we piece together the events surrounding officers' use of lethal force during the attack.
"At the same time, Counter Terrorism Policing North West continues to work tirelessly to investigate the attack - and we are working alongside them to ensure both investigations can progress as smoothly and efficiently as possible.
"We have also been in contact with Mr Daulby's family, along with the other man injured in the incident and his family, to explain our role and will continue to provide support as needed."