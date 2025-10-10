Father of Manchester synagogue terrorist Jihad al-Shamie calls for unity one week on from attack
Faraj al-Shamie issued a statement after the attack which took two people's lives last week in Crumpsall
The father of Manchester synagogue attacker Jihad al-Shamie has called for unity a week after two people were killed in the place of worship.
Hundreds gathered outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation in Crumpsall at 9.30am today, eight days after the attack.
Jihad al-Shamie was shot dead by police after driving his car into the synagogue and then trying to knife worshippers gather for Yom Kippur, the holiest date in Judaism.
In a statement posted on Facebook, al Shamie's father Faraj wrote: "The recent tragic act of terror has brought deep pain - to our family and to the families of the victims. Our hearts and prayers are with them.
"No one should ever experience such suffering again. We must all stand together - united, vigilant and compassionate - to prevent such acts and protect the peace of our communities."
At the event to pay tribute to the victims, Rabbi Daniel Walker told the congregation that "evil will not prevail" and called for "deep resolve" from the community in response to the attack.
The crowd applauded the Greater Manchester Police, who were in large numbers at the event, for their response to the attack last week.
Raphi Bloom, a board member of the Jewish Representative Council, said there was a feeling of anger in the community as "we were screaming this would happen and no one listened".
He told Sky News: "Our feelings are still of mourning, of fear and of isolation. We feel very alone. We're very, very angry that this was allowed to happen and fearful that it will happen again.
"But we won't be cowed and we won't be beaten."