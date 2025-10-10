The father of Manchester synagogue attacker Jihad al-Shamie has called for unity a week after two people were killed in the place of worship.

Hundreds gathered outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation in Crumpsall at 9.30am today, eight days after the attack.

Jihad al-Shamie was shot dead by police after driving his car into the synagogue and then trying to knife worshippers gather for Yom Kippur, the holiest date in Judaism.

In a statement posted on Facebook, al Shamie's father Faraj wrote: "The recent tragic act of terror has brought deep pain - to our family and to the families of the victims. Our hearts and prayers are with them.

"No one should ever experience such suffering again. We must all stand together - united, vigilant and compassionate - to prevent such acts and protect the peace of our communities."

