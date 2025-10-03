Jihad Al-Shamie had been due to appear in court over an alleged sexual attack earlier this year, it has been reported.

Jihad Al-Shamie is understood to have entered the UK as a young child. Picture: Picture: Facebook

By Flaminia Luck

It has been revealed the Manchester synagogue terrorist was on police bail for an alleged rape when he carried out the attack.

Syrian-born Jihad Al-Shamie, aged 35, was being investigated over the alleged sexual attack which is understood to have taken place earlier this year, the Guardian have reported. The attacker is also believed to have other criminal convictions, although he was not on the radar of counter-terrorism officers or Prevent. It is not known when the alleged attack took place, but he was under investigation by Greater Manchester police. Shamie was shot dead by armed police after killing a Jewish man and seriously injuring several others when he attacked the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue on Thursday morning. Two men, worshippers Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, were killed during the attack. Today, it was revealed that Adrian’s injury may have been caused by a police shot in their attempt to stop Al-Shamie. Three others remain in hospital with serious injuries following the attack, which took place on Yom Kippur, Judaism's holiest day.

The man suspected of killing two in an attack on a Manchester synagogue has been named and pictured for the first time. Picture: Supplied

The Times also reported that counterterrorism police are to investigate whether Al-Shamie made death threats to an MP over his position on Israel. John Howell, former Conservative MP for Henley, received threatening emails back in 2012 after he spoke about Israel’s right to defend itself when it came under rocket fire. One of them was reportedly from a “Jihad Alshamie”, who told him: “It is people like you who deserve to die.” Read more: Israeli president warns Starmer that recognising Palestinian state would be 'a prize for terror' after Manchester stabbing Read more: Deputy PM David Lammy heckled at Manchester synagogue vigil

Al-Shamie, 35, is understood to have entered the UK as a young child and been granted British citizenship in 2006 when he was aged around 16. It is understood his name has not appeared in initial searches of police and security service records, and he is not thought to have been under investigation. Neighbours of the synagogue killer said he had lived there since around 2021, and one neighbour remembered a baby also living at the address but could not recall seeing a woman living there. One woman said: “We used to see him out in the garden working out, doing weights, press-ups. “He used to change his clothes. One day he would be wearing the full gown, to the floor and the next jeans and pyjama bottoms.”

The attacker is also believed to have other criminal convictions. Picture: Getty

Al-Shamie’s family appeared to condemn the attack in a Facebook post, describing it as a “heinous act”. The statement, signed by Faraj Al-Shamie on behalf of the Al-Shamie Family, read: “The news from Manchester regarding the terrorist attack targeting a Jewish synagogue has been a profound shock to us. “The Al-Shamie family in the UK and abroad strongly condemns this heinous act, which targeted peaceful, innocent civilians. “We fully distance ourselves from this attack and express our deep shock and sorrow over what has happened.”Three people have been arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack in connection with the killings.

Greater Manchester Police says there will be an increased police presence across the region. City of Manchester District Commander, Chief Superintendent David Meeney, said there will also be increased visits to local places of worship following the incident. Mr Meeney said: "We have taken this action to ensure that our Jewish communities and wider communities within Greater Manchester feel safe and reassured following yesterday's tragic incident in Crumpsall.

"People in North Manchester, Bury, Salford, within Jewish communities, and around synagogues can expect to see uniformed officers on patrol in vehicles and on foot throughout today, in to this evening, and over the weekend. "They are there to reassure you and, whilst they may not be able to answer questions about the investigation, they will be happy to reassure you about the actions we are taking to ensure communities are safe and feel safe. "We are conscious of the significance of Fridays and Saturdays in the Jewish faith, and will be doing everything we can to help communities mark Shabbat with their families and friends as they wish."

Angela Rayner hugs Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood as they attend a vigil to remember the victims of the Manchester Synagogue attack. Picture: Getty