The man responsible for a fatal terror attack on a synagogue in Manchester made a call to police pledging allegiance to the Islamic State group.

Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, dialled 999 after driving into worshippers in his car at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Thursday. Syrian-born Al-Shamie then attacked others with a knife and tried to storm the building with a fake suicide belt. Armed police shot and killed him just seven minutes after cops were alerted to the attack, which was carried out in the "heart of Manchester's Jewish community" on Yom Kippur - the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, were killed during the attack.

It is believed Mr Daulby was shot dead by police while trying to stop Al-Shamie from entering the synagogue during the attack. Mr Cravitz, a father-of-three from Crumpsall, died helping prevent the attacker from entering the premises. Paying tribute, Mr Cravitz's family said he would "do anything to help anyone". "He was so kind, caring and always wanted to chat and get to know people. "He was devoted to his wife, family and loved his food," they said. One rabbi described the attack at the synagogue as “every Jewish person’s worst nightmare”.

It was later revealed Al-Shamie was on police bail for an alleged rape when he carried out the attack. The 35-year-old was being investigated over the alleged sexual attack which is understood to have taken place earlier this year, the Guardian reported. The attacker is also believed to have other criminal convictions, although he was not on the radar of counter-terrorism officers or Prevent. It is not known when the alleged attack took place, but he was under investigation by Greater Manchester police.