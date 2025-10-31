Synagogue attacker Jihad Al-Shamie died from multiple gunshot wounds after he ran towards armed police "aggressively" while carrying a knife and wearing what appeared to be a suicide belt, an inquest has heard.

Worshippers Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby were killed in the incident, which happened at about 9.30am.

The inquest into the death of the 35-year-old, who launched his attack on the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, on October 2, was opened and adjourned at Manchester Coroner's Court on Friday.

Read More: Hero Manchester synagogue victim 'killed by stray bullet' fired by police while holding doors shut

Read More: Wife of Manchester synagogue terrorist breaks silence as she tells of rape ordeal

Al-Shamie, a Syrian-born UK citizen, began his rampage by driving his Kia Picanto at security staff and the external gates of the synagogue, as worshippers were gathering for Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year for Jews.

He then attacked with a knife and tried to storm the synagogue, wearing a fake suicide belt, before being shot dead by armed police.

Detective Chief Superintendent Lewis Hughes told the hearing that armed officers responding to the call "discharged several rounds" at Al-Shamie as "he ran towards them aggressively while carrying a knife and wearing what clearly presented as a suicide belt".

He added: "Al-Shamie sustained multiple bullet wounds and collapsed to the ground."

Judge Alexia Durran, the chief coroner of England and Wales, presiding over the hearing, said her provisional findings were that Al-Shamie died of gunshot wounds at Heaton Park Synagogue Community.

He was identified by his fingerprints and by secondary supporting evidence, including his car, phone and inquiries with immediate family in the aftermath of the incident, the hearing was told.

Members of Al-Shamie's family attended the hearing, which lasted just over 15 minutes, via a video link.

Earlier this week, inquests for the two victims were opened and adjourned.

A hearing held on Wednesday was told Mr Cravitz, 66, died from multiple knife wounds inflicted by Al-Shamie.

Mr Daulby, 53, who had been holding the main doors of the synagogue shut as Al-Shamie tried to force his way inside, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest fired by an armed police officer.