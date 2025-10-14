The terror attack claimed the lives of two innocent members of the Jewish community and left three others injured

A volunteer security guard has told LBC about the moment he came face to face with the terrorist at the Synagogue in Manchester, saying “he had hatred in his eyes”.

Jihad Al Shamie, who was wearing an imitation suicide belt, was shot dead by police just minutes after carrying out a car and knife attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Middleton Road in Crumpsall, on the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, Yom Kippur. The attack claimed the lives of two innocent members of the Jewish community and left three others injured. Ivor Rosenberg, 78, had been volunteering as a security guard when he spotted Al Shamie behaving suspiciously. Read More: Father of Manchester synagogue terrorist Jihad al-Shamie calls for unity one week on from attack Read more: Man, 30, released from custody following synagogue attack re-arrested at Manchester Airport

“He said to us, this is a free country. I can do and go wherever I want.” Ivor told LBC. “And he said to me, ‘what are you looking at… you're very brave behind this fence’, and then he left.” Al Shamie raised suspicions after telling Ivor he was looking for his car, having told another member of the security team that he was looking for a nearby pub. “As I climbed the stairs and I got to the very top step, I heard this almighty crash, bang, and as I turned round, I saw a black car smashed against the wall. Instinctively, I knew it wasn't an accident. I rushed straight into the office and I dialled 999. I'm screaming down the phone, ‘we're under attack, we're under attack’.” He added: “By this time, I could hear him banging on the door, screaming at everyone, ‘I’m killing you. I'm killing you. I'm killing you’, throwing flowerpots at the window, and he was pushing and pushing at the doors.” The first 999 call received by Greater Manchester Police was at 9.31am with ‘Plato’ – the force’s terror-response command – declared at 9.37 and armed police on scene by 9.38. “Then the police arrived and they shot him”, Ivor recalled. “I watched them shoot him, and every time they shot him, he got up again. I don't know if he was wearing a bulletproof vest, but they shot him, I think, three times before he stayed down. “Unfortunately, one of the bullets ricocheted and came through the door, went through the side of one of our members, came out and into the chest of another one of our members who died.”

Adrian Daulby, 53, suffered a fatal gunshot wound in the attack, while Melvin Cravitz, 66, was killed in the initial attack by Al Shamie. Reflecting on his role that day, Ivor told LBC: “I think I'm okay. At the time, I certainly didn't think I'm brave here. “We just, all of us, everyone that was in that foyer, stopping that animal, getting in, were doing what they had to do. It would have been a lot worse than what it was, and they were heroes. “I have no feelings to him. He had hatred in his eyes, and I'm glad he's dead.” Although there is additional security and police patrols in place around synagogues in Manchester following the attack, there is still enormous fear for safety amongst the Jewish community, with many now questioning their future in the UK. “We knew this was going to happen”, Ivor said. “It was obvious it was going to happen, but we didn't think it would happen at our Shul. “I think it's disgraceful that we need to have security guards at all our synagogues, at all our schools, at any time we hold a function or have a wedding, we need security. “I was born in Britain. I grew up in Britain. I'm British. I'm Jewish, but I'm British. Why should that happen to us? “I’ll be honest with you, I don't think there will be a future for Jewish people in this country. I worry so much for my children and for my grandchildren, and if they would decide to go and live in Israel, Frances and I would be with them.”

Last night (Monday), the Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, told the House of Commons: “I know that there are many questions that the public and members of this House, rightly, demands answers to. Those answers will come. But, for now, the investigation is ongoing, and we must allow that work to take its course. “We do know that voices in the Jewish community had long been warning that this day would come. And that Jews who had long felt safe in this country – in their country – now no longer do. “Now this awful day has come to pass, we must learn from it. So that we do everything within our power to ensure it does not happen again. Our immediate priority was to enhance security. “Visible officer patrols have been stepped up at synagogues and other sites, in Manchester and across the country. Additional support has been made available to more than 500 locations. “And while there have been longstanding security arrangements in place, with £18 million of funding each year for the Community Security Trust. It is clear that more must be done. “We will provide our Jewish community with the protection they deserve.