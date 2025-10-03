Adrian Daulby died during the terror attack at Heaton Park Congregation Synagogue

Family of Adrian Daulby pay tribute to ‘a down to earth man whose final act was to save others’. Picture: Handout

By Ella Bennett

Tributes have been paid to 53-year-old Adrian Daulby who was killed in yesterday’s terror incident at Heaton Park Congregation Synagogue.

Adrian was one of the worshippers attending the synagogue at the time of incident and bravely prevented the attacker from gaining access to the premises. It is currently believed that Adrian’s injury may have been caused by a police shot in their attempt to stop the attacker. Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson said the only shots fired outside the synagogue were by armed officers as killer Jihad Al-Shamie did not have a firearm. Adrian's family are being supported by specialist officers at this time. Read more: Israeli president warns Starmer that recognising Palestinian state would be 'a prize for terror' after Manchester stabbing Read more: Deputy PM David Lammy heckled at Manchester synagogue vigil

Members of the Jewish community comfort each other near to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue. Picture: Alamy

In a tribute, provided by the family, they said: “Adrian Daulby was a hero and tragically lost his life in the act of courage to save others, he was a beloved brother, loving uncle to his four nieces and one nephew and a cherished cousin. “The family is shocked by the tragic, sudden death of such a lovely down to earth man. His final act was one of profound courage and he will forever be remembered for his heroic act on Thursday 2 October 2025.” Adrian’s family have asked for privacy while they grieve for their loss.

Melvin Cravitz, 66, was killed in the attack . Picture: Alamy