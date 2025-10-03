Jihad Al-Shamie was shot dead by police after officers were called about the attacker ramming into people with a car and stabbing a man

Al-Shamie is understood to have entered the UK as a young child. Picture: Facebook

By Ella Bennett

The family of Manchester Synagogue killer Jihad Al-Shamie have condemned his "heinous act".

The statement, signed by Faraj Al-Shamie on behalf of the Al-Shamie Family, read: “The news from Manchester regarding the terrorist attack targeting a Jewish synagogue has been a profound shock to us. “The Al-Shamie family in the UK and abroad strongly condemns this heinous act, which targeted peaceful, innocent civilians. “We fully distance ourselves from this attack and express our deep shock and sorrow over what has happened.” Three people have been arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack in connection with the killings.

The man suspected of killing two in an attack on a Manchester synagogue pictured at the scene. Picture: Supplied