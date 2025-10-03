Home Secretary 'surprised' to learn Manchester synagogue attacker's name
The Home Secretary has told LBC she was “surprised” to learn the name of the terrorist who killed two Jewish worshipers outside a Manchester synagogue on Thursday.
Speaking on LBC’s Nick Ferrari, Shabana Mahmood was asked about the attacker’s name, Jihad Al-Shamie, which presenter Nick Ferrari translated as “struggle of the Syrian”.
Jihad Al-Shamine, which translates to “struggle of the Syrian”, is suspected of murdering Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, as they attended a Yom Kippur service at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester.
He went on to stab members of the public before being shot dead outside the synagogue.
Reacting to details about the alleged killer, Ms Mahmood said: “I was very surprised to discover that name myself.
“Actually, as a Muslim, I’ve never heard someone being called Jihad, but it is the name that he was born with – that has always been his name.”
The Home Secretary also condemned pro-Palestin protestors who took to the streets of London or Manchester last night - telling them to “step back”
"I am very clear that anyone who calls for the killing of our citizens who supports a banned terror organisation or otherwise incites racial hatred against our communities here in the UK will feel the full force of the law," she told LBC.
Ms Mahmood added: "What I would say to people who are concerned is even if we look at the protests that took place last night, which I don't think should have gone ahead, but the police did have a strong presence at those protests and they made something like 40 arrests."
She was asked about comments made by Israel foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar that the UK Government is failing to curb “rampant antisemitic and anti-Israeli incitement in Britain”.
She said: “Myself and the Prime Minister both acknowledge that antisemitism in our country has been rising.
“It is completely unacceptable, and we both condemn it utterly. We will not stand for it.
“We have strong laws in our country against incitement to racial hatred.”