The Home Secretary has told LBC she was “surprised” to learn the name of the terrorist who killed two Jewish worshipers outside a Manchester synagogue on Thursday.

Speaking on LBC’s Nick Ferrari, Shabana Mahmood was asked about the attacker’s name, Jihad Al-Shamie, which presenter Nick Ferrari translated as “struggle of the Syrian”. Jihad Al-Shamine, which translates to “struggle of the Syrian”, is suspected of murdering Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, as they attended a Yom Kippur service at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester. He went on to stab members of the public before being shot dead outside the synagogue. Read more: Home Secretary condemns pro-Palestine march in wake of Manchester synagogue attack

Reacting to details about the alleged killer, Ms Mahmood said: “I was very surprised to discover that name myself. “Actually, as a Muslim, I’ve never heard someone being called Jihad, but it is the name that he was born with – that has always been his name.” The Home Secretary also condemned pro-Palestin protestors who took to the streets of London or Manchester last night - telling them to “step back” "I am very clear that anyone who calls for the killing of our citizens who supports a banned terror organisation or otherwise incites racial hatred against our communities here in the UK will feel the full force of the law," she told LBC.