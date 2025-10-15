Yoni Finlay reportedly helped barricade doors during the attack before he was shot

Yoni Finlay has been released from hospital after seven hour surgery. Picture: Handout

By Alex Storey

A man who was injured after being shot while "barricading doors" during the terror attack at a Manchester synagogue has been released from hospital.

Yoni Finlay is believed to have been hit by a police bullet at Heaton Park Hebrew Synagogue in Crumpsall on October 2 and underwent seven hours of surgery. He is reported to have been helping to barricade the building as Jihad Al-Shamie targeted the place of worship on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. Syrian-born Al-Shamie then attacked others with a knife and tried to storm the building with a fake suicide belt.

Melvin Cravitz, 66, right, and Adrian Daulby, left, 53, were both killed in the terror attack. Picture: Handout

Armed police shot and killed him just seven minutes after cops were alerted to the attack, which was carried out in the "heart of Manchester's Jewish community." Two worshippers, Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, were killed during the attack. Mr Daulby is believed to have been inadvertently shot dead by armed police as they rushed to the scene to stop Al-Shamie.

Counter-terror police believe that Al-Shamie, a Syrian-born UK citizen, was influenced by extremist Islamist ideology. Picture: Facebook

A statement from Greater Manchester Police said: "The man who was injured with a gunshot wound has been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home." A security guard was also hurt when the attacker rammed his car outside the building, and a separate volunteer, remain in hospital. The Independent Office for Police Conduct is carrying out an investigation into the attack as standard procedure, and is treating the officers who responded as witnesses. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said that police acted in a situation where "they believed a terrorist was likely to detonate an explosive device." Ms Mahmod added: "There is no ambiguity around who is responsible for the deaths and injuries that took place on that day."