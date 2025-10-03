Two people died in the synagogue attack while the attacker was shot dead. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

One of the victims killed in yesterday's attack is believed to have been shot by police, officers have confirmed.

Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, died in Thursday's attack, which saw a terrorist ram his car into the Manchester synagogue before attacking worshippers with a knife. The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Jihad Al-Shamie, then went on to stab members of the public before being shot dead outside the synagogue. Chief constable Sir Stephen Watson said the only shots fired outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall on Thursday were by armed police, as terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie did not have a firearm In an update on Friday, Sir Stephen said another victim is in hospital after suffering a gunshot wound, but their condition is not life-threatening. Read more: Two men killed in Manchester synagogue attack named by police

A statement from GMP on Friday read: "Following the terrorist incident yesterday at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation, Middleton Road, Crumpsall; further and urgent enquiries continue. Overnight, we have taken advice from the Home Office Pathologist ahead of full post mortem examinations scheduled for later today. "The Home Office Pathologist has advised that he has provisionally determined, that one of the deceased victims would appear to have suffered a wound consistent with a gunshot injury.

#UPDATE | Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson has provided an update following yesterday’s tragic incident on Middleton Road in Crumpsall. pic.twitter.com/VWTpOE4KG3 — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) October 3, 2025

"It is currently believed that the suspect, Jihad Al Shamie, was not in possession of a firearm and the only shots fired were from GMP's Authorised Firearms Officers as they worked to prevent the offender from entering the synagogue and causing further harm to our Jewish community. It follows therefore, that subject to further forensic examination, this injury may sadly have been sustained as a tragic and unforeseen consequence of the urgently required action taken by my officers to bring this vicious attack to an end. "We have also been advised by medical professionals that one of the three victims currently receiving treatment in hospital, has also suffered a gunshot wound, which is mercifully not life threatening. "It is believed that both victims were close together behind the synagogue door, as worshippers acted bravely to prevent the attacker from gaining entry."

