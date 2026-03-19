Manchester United are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimarães in a deal that could be worth as much as 80 million euros.

Read more: Newcastle humbled by brilliant Barcelona before Spurs restore some pride in battling European exit

Manchester United’s Casemiro, who is leaving the Premier League side at the end of the season, has reportedly recommended Guimaraes to the club as his “ideal successor.”

With Newcastle looking unlikely to finish a Champions League place this season, the 28-year-old is said to be looking for a fresh start away from Tyneside.

Both Man Utd and Spanish giants Real Madrid are keen to sign the Brazilian midfielder this summer transfer window, according to a recent Reuters report.

While Manchester United are said to be confident of completing a move, Madrid’s interest could complicate matters.

Guimaraes was set to join the Spanish giants in 2022, but ultimately moved to Newcastle after they offered a massive £50 million to Olympique Lyonnais - effectively pricing Madrid out of the transfer.

The Brazilian is seen as the ideal replacement for club legends Toni Kross and Luka Modric.

News of Guimaraes’ potential departure comes after Eddie Howe’s side faced a battering at the hands of Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Wednesday night's 7-2 drubbing at the Nou Camp killed off the Magpies' dreams of a quarter-final berth for the first time as Barca turned on the style after a difficult first half to crush the Premier League side.

Asked about his emotions on the final whistle and his desire for another crack at European football's premier club competition, manager Eddie Howe said: "Of course, this is where we want to be.

"As much as today is a harsh scoreline on us and a painful experience, to see the players play as well as they did in the first half and execute 90 per cent of what we wanted was a great feeling, a great sight.

"I don't think that all should be forgotten with the scoreline, as difficult as that is for everyone to see."