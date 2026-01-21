Manchester United have agreed a deal to create a TV dramatisation of the club’s history in the vein of Netflix’s The Crown.

Boyhood United fan and Line of Duty writer Jed Mercurio is in talks to lead the project, the Athletic reports.

Lionsgate is one of Hollywood’s largest production companies, known for films like Twilight, La La Land, The Hunger Games and Dirty Dancing.

The deal, reportedly agreed today, will see production company Lionsgate produce the project.

It is currently unknown how many episodes the series will have or which streaming service it will air on.

Previously, United had agreed a deal with Amazon for a behind-the-scenes docuseries similar to those centring on Tottenham and Arsenal.

However, the show was axed after former head coach Ruben Amorim refused to allow the cameras access to the inner-workings of the club.

This news comes after United appointed former player Michael Carrick as their head coach until the end of the season.

Carrick played for United for over a decade and is taking over as Red Devils boss for the second time in an interim capacity.

The 44-year-old took charge of United in a caretaker role for three matches after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked as manager in late 2021.