Michael Carrick's Man United side were beaten 1-0 by Wrexham. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Manchester United have been beaten by Wrexham in their opening match of pre-season.

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Sam Smith scored the only goal with an easy finish six minutes before half-time, moments after heading against his own crossbar defending a corner to shock Michael Carrick's side. United were without the players who have featured at this summer’s World Cup, including new signing Youri Tielemans, as well as Benjamin Sesko, but Carrick put out a strong starting XI in front of 20,000 spectators in Helsinki. Andre Santos, who became United’s first summer signing when he joined from Chelsea at the start of the week for an initial £48million, took his place at the base of midfield alongside Mason Mount. Read more: Britain's Josh Kerr sets world's fastest one mile time - beating 27-year record Read more: UK heatwave to ease across weekend as parts of UK see longest unbroken run of days with no rain

Sam Smith scored the game's only goal. Picture: Getty

The Brazilian’s first involvement was to clear the ball away after Tom Heaton failed to gather under pressure from Smith seconds into the game. Santos was left on his backside by Lewis O’Brien eight minutes in but the chance came to nothing for Wrexham as the flag went up. Phil Parkinson’s side, who played their first pre-season friendly against Wisla Krakow in Poland last weekend, were looking brighter and threatened again when Bailey Cadamarteri nicked the ball off Ayden Heaven on the edge of the box before the defender recovered.

Carrick put out a strong starting XI in front of 20,000 spectators in the Finnish capital. Picture: Getty