Man Utd dismiss Ratcliffe comments impact as Carrick's Reds secure 1-0 victory at Everton
Manchester United's interim head coach has banished the controversy surrounding co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe's anti-immigration comments with a well-fought 1-0 victory away at Everton.
Listen to this article
Carrick praised match-winner Benjamin Sesko's attitude after the striker came off the bench to score for the third time in four matches in the 1-0 victory at Everton.
The match came 13 days after the Red Devil's last match - and the gap in their schedule was filled with controversy after Ratcliffe was criticised for saying that Britain had been "colonised by immigrants".
After denying that the comments had an impact on the playing squad in a pre-match press conference, Carrick's side
The Slovenian striker has yet to start in Carrick's six matches in charge, but has contributed two winners and a late equaliser to maintain the former midfielder's unbeaten start following his initial short-term appointment.
Read more: Man Utd players 'not happy' after Sir Jim Ratcliffe claims UK 'colonised by immigrants'
Read more: Floyd Mayweather to come out of retirement for rematch with Manny Pacquiao
Sesko has scored six in his last seven appearances, but has still not managed to force his way into the starting line-up and, while Carrick said there was maybe some frustration for the £66million summer signing, the 22-year-old was not complaining.
"I get why everyone's talking about it and making a bigger deal of it, but I've got a really good relationship with Ben," said Carrick.
"I've got no problem with Ben and he hasn't got an issue. He obviously wants to play, but I can't speak highly enough of how he's been and the work he's putting in and his attitude to come on and do what he's done again.
"We've had some really good conversations and he's in a really good place, and part of us is helping him take his steps in development and growing him as a player.
"Sometimes that's little steps, sometimes that's bigger steps and he's taken some huge steps recently. That's great to see."
Carrick also had praise for Senne Lammens, who kept United's first league clean sheet away from home since last March.
"For me a goalkeeper has to be reliable, be trustworthy," he said. "Instead of creating a chaos, you want him to take the chaos away and calm things down. I think Senne does that."
Everton tried to put Lammens under pressure by stationing a number of players near him at a series of corners in the second half, but to no avail.
Toffees boss David Moyes conceded it was a plan that failed.
The Scot said: "The goalie was bloody brilliant. The save he made from Michael Keane, the way he dealt with the corners.
"We hoped somewhere we'd have got a nick on one of them with the pressure we had in those situations. I thought we would get one, but we didn't. For me he was the best player on the pitch."
Everton have won just four of their 14 Premier League games at their new stadium and Moyes accepts his side are still adapting.
He said: "I think there is probably a change - other teams come here and enjoy it.
"There are things about it which are different and we have to get used to.
"But I think our games are better than at Goodison. Our team is better this year and it wasn't as if we were winning every game at Goodison, to be honest."
Co-owner Ratcliffe told Sky News earlier this month that the United Kingdom had been "colonised by immigrants".
He later issued a statement saying he was sorry if those remarks had "offended some people", with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham among those who condemned them.
Carrick spoke on Friday about his pride in the diversity of the club, echoing a statement issued the day after Ratcliffe gave the interview.
Carrick revealed Ratcliffe had not spoken to him or to his players since his controversial remarks, but insisted he was "fine" with that, and did not expect "constant communication" from above.
The interim head coach was reminded of his old United boss Sir Alex Ferguson's dislike of any comment or act which had the potential to cause distress or distraction in the ranks, but Carrick was adamant that Ratcliffe's words had not had a negative impact on his players, who go in search of a fifth win from six games at Everton on Monday night.
"We're definitely all pulling together," he said.
"I think if you've been around here, in and around the stadium in the last few weeks, and certainly in this environment (at the training ground) quite closely it's as clear as it could ever be that we're pulling together.
"The last time I saw Jim was at the Arsenal game, and I'm fine with that. I don't think there's anything really in terms of constant communication from above that I need in my role.
"My role is to kind of create the environment within the group and obviously lead in terms of the first team and beyond that, obviously in terms of the supporters listening in, that's part of my role and I'm fully aware of that, but I don't necessarily need it from above."
United have only dropped points once under Carrick so far, in their last outing at West Ham on February 10 when Benjamin Sesko's late goal earned a point.