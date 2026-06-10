Manchester United have confirmed the departures of Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia following the expiry of their contracts.

The pair will become free agents along with veteran Casemiro, who had already confirmed he was to leave Old Trafford this summer.

England international Sancho, who joined United in a £73million switch from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, moves on after spending the past season on loan at Aston Villa.

The winger made just 83 appearances for United and also had loan spells back at Dortmund and at Chelsea. He has been linked with returns to both Dortmund and Villa.