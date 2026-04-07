After sacking Ruben Amorim at the start of the year, United had wanted to give themselves time to consider all their options for a long-term appointment, but Carrick has put himself firmly in the frame.

Carrick has transformed United’s fortunes since taking the job until the end of the season in January, guiding them up to third in the Premier League and putting them in the box seat to secure a return to the Champions League next season.

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Speaking during the club’s training camp in Dublin, Amad gave his backing to the former United captain.

“Obviously it’s not for us as a player to decide, but he’s been very great, he’s been doing so much for the team,” Amad said. “He has a lot of experience, he knows the club and has the DNA. We think he’s the right man. We are really happy for what he is doing right now.

“Since he’s arrived he’s been clear to everyone that he wants to win, he wants to reach the Champions League next season, and he’s been working with each player so he’s doing very well and we are really happy to have him as a manager.

“Sometimes this kind of manager can bring the club where they belong. From a personal view he’s the right man but it’s not the players who decide.”

Bryan Mbeumo added: “We’ve got good experience with him, playing under him as well. It’s not for us to decide but we going to try to take as much as we can from him.

“He knows the journey of the club, he knows how to talk to us as well, I think it’s been easier because he know the place so he has been great to work with.

“I think the club will decide at the end of the season, but my honest opinion is we’re really happy to have Michael Carrick as a manager and he’s doing well.”