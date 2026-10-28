Michael Carrick has held talks with Bruno Fernandes to resolve a feud that has emerged amid Manchester United's poor run of form.

The club's head coach Carrick will remain in post at least until the weekend's game against Chelsea, where he may look to restore his captain, Fernandes, following their row.

The Portuguese midfielder, 32, voiced his discontent at the tactics after being taken off in United's 4-1 loss against Como in the Champions League.

Fernandes said: “It’s a decision from the staff to not press man-to-man and sometimes leave a little bit of space in behind, and trying to get the ball in the first moment, to wait for them, to give them the ball."

Carrick then dropped his skipper for the home match against Bournemouth on Saturday, which United then lost 0-3.

The result left the Red Devils in 16th place in the Premier League, with one win, four draws and three losses, and Carrick had widely been predicted to be sacked - but he remains in post for now.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that he would be at the helm for the Chelsea match.

It is not known if Fernandes has apologised.

After the Bournemouth game, Carrick said: "It's a tough situation, there’s no hiding from it.

"What it looks like and what’s next I really don’t know. I will always do my best for the football club and I won’t change that now.

"I love what I do and I feel the responsibility, we'll have to wait and see."