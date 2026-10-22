Manchester United set to keep Michael Carrick for now with boss set to take charge for Bournemouth clash
The club legend's position is in the balance after United's poor start to the season
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Manchester United boss Michael Carrick is set to take charge of the club's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the weekend amid speculation over his future.
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The club's season sank to a new low as they were humbled 4-1 by the Italian side in the Champions League last night.
Carrick led the rejuvenated Red Devils to third in the Premier League last season but his position is in the balance after United's poor start to the campaign.
The fact skipper Bruno Fernandes questioned the manager’s approach only increased the scrutiny on the under-pressure head coach, who apologised to the travelling fans after a match that left him "angry" with his players.
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Carrick's position looks precarious but United sources have confirmed to the Press Association that he is set to lead the team into Sunday’s Premier League match against Bournemouth.
The head coach will preview the match at a press conference confirmed for 1.30pm on Friday at Carrington, where players and staff will return having had Thursday off following their late return from Italy.
He said after Wednesday's defeat: "It's not about playing for me, it’s about playing for this football club. It’s the responsibility that comes (with it).
"I'm responsible for the football club and the supporters and giving my best – absolute best – all the time, care about it. My whole life is wrapped around it.
"Listen, it might go well, it might not go so well, but I genuinely give everything that I possibly can. It’s really not about me and the relationship. It's about what we all give, players, staff, for this football club."
Captain Fernandes, was last night substituted after 67 minutes at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, delivered a damning assessment after the game.
Fernandes told TNT Sports: "It's a decision from the staff to not press man-to-man and sometimes leave a little bit of space in behind, and trying to get the ball in the first moment, to wait for them, to give them the ball.
"Sometimes when you give too much of the ball to these teams, they get confidence.
"They have so many bodies behind the ball that make you run a lot, make people get frustrated, and then obviously when you recover the ball, the legs and the brain are much more difficult to make it work."
Asked further about the tactics, he said: "It’s on the manager and on the staff to say it, it is not on me.
"I just said that I think sometimes we have to be more brave under pressure, trying to take a risk of getting that press very high and making them uncomfortable, as they did to us."