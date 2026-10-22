The club legend's position is in the balance after United's poor start to the season

Michael Carrick apologising to Man United supporters after their defeat to Como. Picture: Independent Photo Agency/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick is set to take charge of the club's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the weekend amid speculation over his future.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

United are without a win in seven matches. Picture: Marco Luzzani/Getty

Carrick's position looks precarious but United sources have confirmed to the Press Association that he is set to lead the team into Sunday’s Premier League match against Bournemouth. The head coach will preview the match at a press conference confirmed for 1.30pm on Friday at Carrington, where players and staff will return having had Thursday off following their late return from Italy. He said after Wednesday's defeat: "It's not about playing for me, it’s about playing for this football club. It’s the responsibility that comes (with it). "I'm responsible for the football club and the supporters and giving my best – absolute best – all the time, care about it. My whole life is wrapped around it. "Listen, it might go well, it might not go so well, but I genuinely give everything that I possibly can. It’s really not about me and the relationship. It's about what we all give, players, staff, for this football club."

Carrick leaving the pitch after the game. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy