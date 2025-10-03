Manchester United to hold minutes silence at Old Trafford for synagogue victims
A minute's silence will be held at Old Trafford on Saturday during Manchester United's match against Sunderland in tribute to the victims of Thursday's terror attack in the city.
Players will also wear black armbands as a mark of respect for the two men who died in the attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall.
Three people remain in hospital with serious injuries.
United head coach Ruben Amorim said: "It's a crazy world that we are living in the moment, a lot of these things are happening.
"Of course, our sympathy is for the victims and we will pay tribute tomorrow. But it is a crazy world in this moment."