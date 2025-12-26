Patrick Dorgu celebrates scoring the winner during Manchester United v Newcastle United on Boxing Day. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Patrick Dorgu scored his first Manchester United goal in spectacular fashion to secure three points against Newcastle at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Red Devils went into the fixture without a home win in two months and missing seven first-team players, including talisman Bruno Fernandes. But Ruben Amorim’s rejigged side rallied as they started with a back four and dug deep at the end to secure a 1-0 triumph courtesy of Dorgu’s delightful volley as the wing-back impressed on the right wing. It was an impressive all-action display by the versatile Denmark international, whose manager last month admitted he could "feel the anxiety" every time he touched the ball. Read more: Australia crush England in 20-wicket Boxing Day Ashes chaos Read more: Nottingham Forest legend John Robertson dies aged 72, former club announces

Manchester United's Matheus Cunha in action against Newcastle's Harvey Barnes. Picture: Alamy

There were no such concerns on Friday evening as Dorgu followed his first-half strike with some impressive defensive contributions as United kept just their second clean sheet of the season. Lewis Hall struck the crossbar as Newcastle pushed strongly for a leveller, with Eddie Howe’s side tasting more disappointment on the road. Senne Lammens had to be alert to stop Bruno Guimaraes’ near-post nod from a corner, with the hosts having to swat away other half-chances during a dicey spell. Amorim’s men held firm and a smart Sesko flick to Matheus Cunha helped swing the game in their favour, with Aaron Ramsdale beating away the Brazilian’s drive before the ball was hacked out of play. Diogo Dalot sent over the resulting throw-in and Nick Woltemade’s headed clearance looped high, with Dorgu racing onto the ball hitting a crisp volley that flew home. Ramsdale got a hand to the strike but could not stop it from finding the net, although Newcastle’s goalkeeper would prevent him from a threatening cross-shot and then a low strike.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe (left) and Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim. Picture: Alamy