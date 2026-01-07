The pair - who are both former United players - have held initial talks as the Old Trafford club try to replace Ruben Amorim who was sacked on Monday

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick are set for further talks with Manchester United later this week as the club work to appoint an interim head coach.

The pair – both former United players – are understood to have held a first round of informal discussions with sporting director Jason Wilcox on Tuesday and are set to hold further talks, though not on Wednesday with the focus being on United’s Premier League match at Burnley. It is understood there could be roles for both Solskjaer and Carrick in the new backroom team. Another former Red Devils player – Darren Fletcher – will lead the team at Burnley. United are believed to be considering other options too – including ex-United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy.

