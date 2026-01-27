Patrick Dorgu is set to be sidelined for a number of weeks for Manchester United due to a hamstring injury.

United will seek to continue their excellent start under interim head coach Michael Carrick when they face Fulham at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Some reports suggested Dorgu could be out for 10 weeks, but sources close to the club stressed that the timescales were unclear at this stage and that the injury was still being assessed.

The 21-year-old Denmark international limped off late on in Sunday’s 3-2 Premier League win at Arsenal, having scored a sensational goal to put United 2-1 ahead.

A protest against the club’s owners – including for the first time towards Sir Jim Ratcliffe as well as the Glazers – is set to take place beforehand.

A spokesperson for the supporters’ group organising the protest, The 1958, said: “Recent results are down to Michael Carrick and the players and they have come in spite of our inept ownership, not because of it.

“This club continues to fumble from one calamity to the next.

“Fans should not be fooled by two good results. We have been here too many times before.

“Our protest has never been about performances on the pitch. Not now and not once in the last 21 years. We are judging a dysfunctional ownership model that has repeatedly failed Manchester United.

“Jim Ratcliffe is a successful and wealthy businessman. But in a football sense, for many he comes across as a clueless clown, making one poor decision after another, with no cohesive plan.

“This club is being dragged through chaos by clown ownership, capped off by a circus stadium design that perfectly symbolises how far standards and ambition have fallen.

“We feel United is broken and Ratcliffe cannot fix the mess that started with the Glazers and he is adding to.

“We have no confidence in him or INEOS. They all need to go along with the hated Glazers. They have turned United into a laughing stock.

“Ratcliffe chose to get into bed with the Glazers and, in our opinion, is helping keep them in charge. Twenty one years of a debt mountain, mismanagement and financial greed is 21 years too long.

“Enough is enough. We wish he had bought Chelsea instead of throwing the Glazers a lifeline and meddling at Old Trafford.

“The Glazers skim off the top whilst Ratcliffe continues dismantling the loyal match-going fan base, the foundation on which this club was built.

“Instead, it seems the focus is on tourists who want a day out and are prepared to pay through the nose for it.

“So we protest not just against the Glazers, but now also against INEOS and Ratcliffe, a man once seen by many, including ourselves, as a possible saviour, a beacon of hope, but now revealed as complicit in the ongoing erosion of everything that makes our club what it is.”