He alluded to frustration behind the scenes in the build-up to the match and refused to clarify his recent comments about the club’s transfer plans.

His sacking comes after the Portuguese repeatedly raised the prospect of leaving when his contract expires in 2027 during a furious press conference following United's 1-1 draw with Leeds on Sunday.

Amorim's time with the Red Devils was characterised by consistent losses, a comitment to a failing system and heavy spending.

Amorim took charge of the Red Devils in November 2024 and led them to a 15th place finish, losing a Europa League final to Tottenham in the process.

A Manchester United statement read: "With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change.

"This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.

"The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future."

Darren Fletcher will take charge of the side against Burnley on Wednesday.

United spent over £200million last summer bringing in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens.

Despite this, United's form, while improved, still left much to be desired.

In a furious press conference on Sunday, Amorim hit out at the club's sporting director, as well as former captain Gary Neville.

He said: “If people cannot handle the Gary Nevilles and the criticisms of everything, we need to change the club.”

“Guys, to start with that – and I noticed that you receive selective information about everything – I came here to be the manager of the Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United,” Amorim said.

“And that is clear.

“I know that my name is not (Thomas) Tuchel, it’s not (Antonio) Conte, it’s not (Jose) Mourinho but I’m the manager of Manchester United.

“And it’s going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decides to change, so that was my point.

“I want to finish with that. I’m not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me.”

He was sacked less than 24 hours later.

Amorim won only 24 of his 63 games in charge in all competitions, or 38.1 per cent, the worst rate of any United manager since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson aside from Ralf Rangnick’s 37.9 per cent in half a season as interim manager.

United have won less than a third of their Premier League games under Amorim, 15 out of 47 compared to 19 defeats.

His average of 1.23 points per game is the worst of any United manager in the Premier League era. Next lowest is Rangnick, who averaged 1.54.