Sir Alex Ferguson was manager at Manchester United for 27 years, but seven full-time bosses have come and gone since the Scot retired in 2013.

David Moyes (June 2013-April 2014)

P51 W27 D9 L15

Trophies: 0

Moyes was seen as the ideal Ferguson successor and handed a six-year contract but, after 11 years at Everton, he lasted just 10 months at Old Trafford, paying the price for a dismal campaign in which United failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 1995. After years of further struggle at various clubs, Moyes rekindled his career at West Ham, leading the club to Europa Conference League glory in 2023 before stepping down 12 months later.

Louis van Gaal (May 2014-May 2016)

P103 W54 D25 L24

Trophies: 1

The tough-talking Dutchman delivered the FA Cup in his second season, but United’s fifth-placed finish in the Premier League, coupled with criticism of his side’s ponderous style and lack of goals, led to his departure. Van Gaal returned to management in a third stint as Netherlands head coach in 2021, but quit after their exit from the 2022 World Cup and last year rejoined former club Ajax as an advisor.

Jose Mourinho (May 2016-December 2018)

P144 W84 D32 L28

Trophies: 2

The much-decorated Portuguese initially breathed new life into the club, winning a cup double in 2017 and securing a runners-up finish in the Premier League in 2018. However, his defensive brand of football did not delight fans and his abrasive character, with constant rumours about problems with Paul Pogba, affected the dressing room and results suffered before his sacking in December 2018. Mourinho was sacked after two and a half years in charge at Roma in January and, after being appointed as Fenerbahce boss in June, oversaw the Turkish club’s 1-1 Europa League draw with United in Istanbul last month.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (December 2018-November 2021)

P168 W91 D37 L40

Trophies: 0

The former United striker transformed the mood at Old Trafford after initially taking charge on a caretaker basis, winning 14 from 19 games to earn the job permanently. Solskjaer led United to third in 2019-20 and runners-up a year later, when they also lost the Europa League final on penalties. But despite the progress made, the 1999 treble hero paid for a series of poor performances when he lost his job in November 2021.

Erik ten Hag (July 2022-October 2024)

P128 W70 D23 L35

Trophies: 2

Dutchman Ten Hag arrived at Old Trafford with a formidable reputation having guided Ajax to three Eredivisie titles. He ended the club’s six-year wait for a major trophy when they lifted the Carabao Cup in February last year before leading them to a top-three finish and Champions League qualification. However, a miserable second season blighted by injuries and faltering form saw United exit Europe after the group stage and finish eighth in the Premier League, their worst ever return. They did beat rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final to temper that but made a disappointing start to this term, where they sat in 14th place following defeat by West Ham when Ten Hag departed.

Ruben Amorim (November 2024-January 2026)

P63 W24 D18 L21

Trophies: 0

Amorim won only 24 of his 63 games in charge in all competitions, or 38.1 per cent, the worst rate of any United manager since the retirement of Ferguson aside from Rangnick’s 37.9 per cent in half a season as interim manager. Amorim’s longest winning run was just three matches, set in Europa League fixtures against Rangers and FCSB either side of a Premier League clash with Fulham and matched against Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton in October 2025.

Michael Carrick (January 2026-November 2026)

P32 W15 D8 L9

Trophies: 0

The former midfielder last season steered the Red Devils to a third-place finish and Champions League return, having improved the mood, performances and results following Ruben Amorim’s rocky reign. But Carrick suffered the same fate as every other manager since Ferguson after United’s winless Premier League run extended to an eighth match with the 4-4 draw with Aston Villa.