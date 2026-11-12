Manchester United sack Michael Carrick as head coach
The club said in a statement that "a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions", with former Tottenham and Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino lined up to succeed Carrick.
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Manchester United have sacked Michael Carrick following a disastrous start to the season.
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The former United midfielder, captain and coach led the side to third in the Premier League and Champions League qualification as interim boss following Ruben Amorim’s acrimonious exit in January.
But the team have struggled to find form this season, with the team winning just three of their first 15 games across all competitions.
The club confirmed in a statement: "Michael rejoined the club in January and guided the team to a third-placed Premier League finish by winning 12 out of the remaining 17 games of the 2025/26 season, accumulating the highest points tally in the league during that period.
"After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions."
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"Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club. His leadership and achievements last season will always be fondly remembered."
Carrick's sacking follows Sunday's 4-4 draw with Aston Villa at Old Trafford - a result that leaves them languishing 18th in the league table, with eight points from 10 league matches, their worst return at this stage of a season since the 1972-73 campaign.
It is understood there is a framework in place for former Tottenham and Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino, who is currently head coach of the United States, to succeed Carrick.
Appointing Pochettino will not come cheap. He has a release clause in his US contract worth a reported 10million US dollars (£7.4m). US Soccer is understood to be prepared for Pochettino’s potential departure, with a succession plan ready to be activated.
Pochettino has spoken to United about the job on several occasions down the years, including in 2022 when the club instead turned to Erik ten Hag.
The former Argentina international’s appointment may prove inspired, but the way Carrick’s exit has been handled has caused anger externally and within some parts of the club given his years of sterling service to United.
Carrick took training at Carrington on Tuesday and Wednesday, with chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox having met co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco on Wednesday to discuss Carrick’s fate.
Ex-Newcastle boss Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann, most recently in charge of Germany, were in the early running but Pochettino has now emerged as the overwhelming favourite to be announced as Carrick’s successor.
Whoever does take over faces an uphill battle transforming an unbalanced squad lacking confidence and quality in key areas, including at left-back and up front.
The Red Devils return from the international break at rivals Liverpool on November 22, with Ineos’ ambition to mark the club’s 150th anniversary with a title in 2028 looking fanciful.
We can confirm Michael Carrick has departed his role as men’s first-team head coach.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 12, 2026
The fans are putting unrelenting pressure on the club’s ownership and decision-makers, with calls for the Glazers and Ratcliffe to sell up going up a notch during last week’s Old Trafford games against Roma and Villa.
Wilcox has been roundly criticised for his role in the club’s decline and was the subject of a stinging public attack by defender Lisandro Martinez.
Wilcox and Berrada took stock of the situation at the start of the international hiatus, just a fortnight on from deciding to give Carrick the chance to turn things around following the 4-1 Champions League loss at Como and 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth.
United subsequently lost 2-0 at Chelsea, where they were unable to take their chances and saw Martinez sent off, before last Tuesday’s thrilling 3-2 Champions League comeback win against Roma.
Sunday’s 4-4 draw against Villa brought late drama, but was ultimately not enough to save Carrick from the chop
Carrick made 464 appearances during a medal-laden time as a United player and becomes the seventh manager to be dismissed by the club since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.