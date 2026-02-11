He pointed to false population numbers to make his point.

By Henry Moore

Manchester United owner and one of the richest men in Britain, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has claimed the UK has been “colonised by immigrants.”

Ratcliffe, who sacked vast swathes of Manchester United employees upon taking over the club, hit out at the number of people on benefits as he warned Britain faces an economic and political crisis. "You can't have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in," he told Sky News. "I mean, the UK has been colonised. It's costing too much money. Read more: Casemiro to leave Manchester United in summer Read more: Manchester United to make up to 200 more staff redundant as Sir Jim Ratcliffe axes free lunches

"The UK has been colonised by immigrants, really, hasn't it?” “I mean, the population of the UK was 58 million in 2020, now it's 70 million. That's 12 million people." These numbers are incorrect; Britain’s population was 67 million in 2020, according to the Office of National Statistics. The last time 58 million people lived in Britain was the year 2000. Taking aim at the Prime Minister, he added: "I don't know whether it's just the apparatus that hasn't allowed Keir to do it or, or he's maybe too nice - I mean, Keir is a nice man. “I like him, but it's a tough job and I think you have to do some difficult things with the UK to get it back on track, because at the moment I don't think the economy is in a good state." When pressed on Nigel Farage’s Downing Street hopes, the INEOS founder said: "I think Nigel is an intelligent man, and, I think he's got good intentions “But in a way, you could say exactly the same about Keir Starmer. I think it needs somebody who's prepared to be unpopular for a period of time to get the big issues sorted out."