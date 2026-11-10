United languish in 18th place and are reviewing Carrick’s position as the club takes stock during the international break

Michael Carrick’s days as Manchester United head coach appear to be numbered as the club reviews his position and considers alternatives. Picture: Visionhaus/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Manchester United are set to sack Michael Carrick as head coach after a disastrous start to the Premier League season which has seen the Red Devils slip into the relegation zone.

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The Red Devils will spend the international break as 18th after failing to add to August’s solitary Premier League win against Ipswich in Sunday’s 4-4 draw with Aston Villa. United languish in 18th place and are reviewing Carrick’s position as the club takes stock during the international break, reports claim. The Athletic's David Ornstein has suggested the club intend to replace the former midfielder following talks on Monday, although Old Trafford sources insisted no decision had been made that evening. United director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada seriously considered sacking Carrick a fortnight ago after the 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth compounded a calamitous 4-1 Champions League loss at Como. Read More: Michael Carrick refuses to quit as Man United boss after dramatic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa Read More: Lando Norris wins Sao Paulo Grand Prix

The Red Devils will spend the international break as 18th after failing to add to August’s solitary Premier League win against Ipswich in Sunday’s 4-4 draw with Aston Villa (pictured). Picture: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty

The club eventually decided to give the head coach and his players the opportunity to turn the situation around before the international break. Carrick’s side subsequently lost 2-0 at Chelsea, where they were unable to take their chances and saw Lisandro Martinez sent off, before last Tuesday’s 3-2 comeback win against Roma and Sunday’s 4-4 draw with Villa. United have been considering whether that run merits him staying on and would have to push a manager who headed into the international break having stressed he would not walk away. Asked if the November pause comes at a good time for the group, the under-fire United boss said: “Yeah, it’s been a right mixed week or two or three, really, if you’re looking at the events. “But I’m pretty clear where we need to go and how we need to get there. “Obviously some of the boys will be flying off around the world and different things, and the group will be split for 10 days or so. “But as a normal international week is, you know, we’ll have some training. We’ll have one or two days off, but not too much. But we’ll train, and we’ll get ready for the next game.” The final international break of the year would seem a logical time if United wanted to make a change, given there is no free midweek until mid-December after returning with a trip to rivals Liverpool on November 22.

US head coach Mauricio Pochettino is the favourite for the Old Trafford posting. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy