A coconut tree sways in the wind at the Kingston Waterfront on Ocean Boulevard in Kingston, Jamaica, as Jamaica starts to feel the effects of Hurricane Mellisa on October 26, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued across Jamaica as Hurricane Melissa batters the Caribbean.

Melissa is likely to reach the southern coast of Jamaica as a major hurricane late on Monday or Tuesday morning, with locals urged to seek shelter immediately. "Conditions (in Jamaica) are going to go down rapidly today," the US National Hurricane Centre said on Sunday. "Be ready to ride this out for several days."

Hurricane Melissa Threatens Catastrophic Flooding In Jamaica And Haiti. Picture: Getty

Melissa was centred about 115 miles (185km) south-southwest of Kingston, Jamaica, and about 295 miles (470km) south-southwest of Guantanamo, Cuba, on Sunday morning. It had maximum sustained winds of 145mph (230kph) and was moving west at 5mph (7kph), the hurricane centre said. It was expected to drop torrential rains of up to 76cm on Jamaica and southern Hispaniola - Haiti and the Dominican Republic - according to the hurricane centre. Some areas may see as much as 101cm of rain. It also warned that extensive damage to infrastructure, power and communication outages, and the isolation of communities in Jamaica were to be expected. Melissa should be near or over Cuba by late on Tuesday, where it could bring up to 30cm of rain, before moving toward the Bahamas later on Wednesday. Jamaica's two main airports, the Norman Manley International Airport and the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, were closed by Sunday. Local officials ordered the evacuation in the seaside community of Old Harbour Bay in the southern parish of St Catherine on Sunday.

A fallen Jamaica Public Service Company light pole. Picture: Getty

The order came after Jamaican officials said at a press conference earlier that they were contemplating enforcement because many residents in flood-prone and low-lying communities were not heeding the advice to seek safer alternative locations. Evan Thompson, the principal director of the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, said the storm surge is expected mainly over the southern side of the island. "There is potential (for) flooding in every parish of our country," Mr Thompson said. Some foreign governments are also preparing for the hurricane's arrival in Jamaica. The government of Antigua and Barbuda is housing visiting students at a hotel in Kingston. As of Sunday morning, 52 of them had checked in. Students from other islands were staying at the same hotel, though it remained unclear whether they were sponsored by their governments.

Sandbags are placed at the entrance of the Grace Kennedy building in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Melissa in downtown Kingston. Picture: Getty