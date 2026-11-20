Calls for mandatory mental health checks for British troops returning from deployment amid suicide fears
Thousands of people have backed calls for compulsory mental health assessments for Armed Forces personnel returning from operational deployments, amid concerns that service personnel are suffering in silence and missing out on potentially life-saving support.
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British troops returning from military operations overseas should undergo mandatory mental health screening before being allowed to take post-deployment leave, according to a petition calling for changes to the way the Armed Forces identify psychological trauma.
The petition, launched by Zane Utley, is calling on the Ministry of Defence to introduce compulsory assessments with qualified clinicians for all service personnel returning from deployment, rather than relying on existing mental health briefings and access to support services.
More than 4,200 people have signed the petition, which closes on November 27, leaving just one week for supporters to secure the 10,000 signatures needed to trigger a formal government response.
Campaigners behind the proposal argue that personnel can return from demanding and potentially traumatic operations without their psychological health being properly assessed, potentially allowing conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression and anxiety to go undetected.
The petition states: “Too many service personnel struggle in silence after deployment.”
Its organisers believe that making an assessment compulsory before personnel begin their leave could help identify those who need support, rather than waiting for individuals to come forward themselves.
The campaign points to figures from the Office for National Statistics showing that 253 Armed Forces veterans in England and Wales died by suicide in 2021, including 237 men and 16 women.
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While the ONS found no statistically significant difference between the overall suicide rates of male veterans and men in the general population, it identified a substantially increased risk among younger veterans.
Male veterans aged between 25 and 34 had a suicide rate of 38.2 deaths per 100,000 people, more than double the equivalent rate of 18.0 among men of the same age in the general population.
Among veterans aged 35 to 44, the rate was 33.5 per 100,000, compared with 18.8 for other men of the same age.
The figures come amid growing concern about the long-term psychological impact of military service, particularly among those who served in combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.
A major study by King’s College London, which followed serving personnel and veterans over two decades, found that 28 per cent of respondents reported symptoms of common mental disorders, including anxiety and depression, compared with 20 per cent when the research began.
The study, published in 2024, also found that nine per cent of respondents had probable PTSD, with rates significantly higher among veterans than those still serving.
More recent Ministry of Defence figures show that 17,826 serving personnel, equivalent to 11.8 per cent of the Armed Forces population, were seen by military healthcare services for a mental health-related reason during 2025/26.
Of those, 2,833 were assessed for a mental disorder by specialist military mental health services, while 401 personnel received an initial specialist assessment for PTSD.
The Armed Forces already operate a range of mental health support programmes, including pre- and post-deployment briefings, decompression periods and Trauma Risk Management, known as TRiM.
TRiM is designed to identify personnel who may be struggling after traumatic incidents and direct them towards appropriate support.
In a parliamentary answer in July, the Ministry of Defence said all personnel receive mandatory annual mental fitness briefings and have access to specialist services, including Defence Mental Health Networks and a dedicated 24-hour support line.
However, these measures do not amount to the universal, compulsory, face-to-face assessment by a qualified clinician being demanded in the petition.
Mandatory structured mental health assessments are already part of the medical process when personnel leave the Armed Forces permanently, rather than simply returning home from an operational deployment.
The effectiveness of compulsory screening has previously been examined by researchers at King’s College London.
A major study published in The Lancet in 2017, involving more than 10,000 British military personnel, examined whether computerised mental health screening followed by tailored advice could improve outcomes following deployment.
Researchers found that the programme did not significantly reduce mental health problems or increase the likelihood of personnel seeking help compared with existing support arrangements.
However, the researchers acknowledged that their findings might not apply to other forms of screening, particularly programmes involving face-to-face interviews with healthcare professionals or repeated assessments over time.
Professor Neil Greenberg, one of the researchers, said at the time that other approaches were needed, including improved leadership training, stronger peer and family support, and better access to military mental health services.
The findings highlight the challenge facing the military: identifying people who may be experiencing psychological difficulties without relying entirely on individuals recognising symptoms themselves and seeking help.
The latest petition seeks to address that problem by making contact with a qualified clinician a routine part of returning from deployment, regardless of whether an individual reports symptoms.
If it reaches 10,000 signatures, the Government will be required to issue a formal response. At 100,000 signatures, it will be considered for a parliamentary debate.
The petition is available on the UK Parliament website.
Anyone affected by the issues raised in this article can contact Samaritans free, 24 hours a day, on 116 123.