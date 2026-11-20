The petition calls for mandatory mental health screening after military deployments. Picture: MoD/LPhot Edward Jones

By EJ Ward

Thousands of people have backed calls for compulsory mental health assessments for Armed Forces personnel returning from operational deployments, amid concerns that service personnel are suffering in silence and missing out on potentially life-saving support.

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British troops returning from military operations overseas should undergo mandatory mental health screening before being allowed to take post-deployment leave, according to a petition calling for changes to the way the Armed Forces identify psychological trauma. The petition, launched by Zane Utley, is calling on the Ministry of Defence to introduce compulsory assessments with qualified clinicians for all service personnel returning from deployment, rather than relying on existing mental health briefings and access to support services. More than 4,200 people have signed the petition, which closes on November 27, leaving just one week for supporters to secure the 10,000 signatures needed to trigger a formal government response. Campaigners behind the proposal argue that personnel can return from demanding and potentially traumatic operations without their psychological health being properly assessed, potentially allowing conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression and anxiety to go undetected. The petition states: “Too many service personnel struggle in silence after deployment.” Its organisers believe that making an assessment compulsory before personnel begin their leave could help identify those who need support, rather than waiting for individuals to come forward themselves. The campaign points to figures from the Office for National Statistics showing that 253 Armed Forces veterans in England and Wales died by suicide in 2021, including 237 men and 16 women. Read more: SAS faces ‘enemy in front and lawyer behind’ as former commander warns of threat to national security Read more: UK Special Forces veterans warn Britain is ‘eroding the will to fight’ as troops sent to battle ISIS face years under murder investigation

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While the ONS found no statistically significant difference between the overall suicide rates of male veterans and men in the general population, it identified a substantially increased risk among younger veterans. Male veterans aged between 25 and 34 had a suicide rate of 38.2 deaths per 100,000 people, more than double the equivalent rate of 18.0 among men of the same age in the general population. Among veterans aged 35 to 44, the rate was 33.5 per 100,000, compared with 18.8 for other men of the same age. The figures come amid growing concern about the long-term psychological impact of military service, particularly among those who served in combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. A major study by King’s College London, which followed serving personnel and veterans over two decades, found that 28 per cent of respondents reported symptoms of common mental disorders, including anxiety and depression, compared with 20 per cent when the research began. The study, published in 2024, also found that nine per cent of respondents had probable PTSD, with rates significantly higher among veterans than those still serving. More recent Ministry of Defence figures show that 17,826 serving personnel, equivalent to 11.8 per cent of the Armed Forces population, were seen by military healthcare services for a mental health-related reason during 2025/26. Of those, 2,833 were assessed for a mental disorder by specialist military mental health services, while 401 personnel received an initial specialist assessment for PTSD.