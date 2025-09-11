President Donald Trump alongside Peter Mandelson. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Lord Peter Mandelson has said being ambassador to the US "has been the privilege of my life" after he was sacked over his close relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Sir Keir Starmer, who picked the Labour grandee to be the UK’s representative in Washington, made the decision to withdraw him after emails showed the peer sent supportive messages even as Epstein faced jail for sex offences. Lord Mandelson said "I deeply regret" the circumstances of his departure from the British embassy in Washington. "Being Ambassador here has been the privilege of my life," he wrote in a letter to embassy staff. "The circumstances surrounding the announcement today are ones which I deeply regret. I continue to feel utterly awful about my association with Epstein 20 years ago and the plight of his victims. "I have no alternative to accepting the Prime Minister’s decision and will leave a position in which I have been so incredibly honoured to serve. Read more: Starmer faces internal Labour criticism after Mandelson sacking Read more: ‘Your friends love you’: Lord Mandelson comforts 'best pal' Epstein to 'be resilient' after arrest

Lord Mandelson speaking with the paedophile while dressed in a bathrobe. Picture: House Oversight Committee

He added that "we leave the relationship with the US in a really good condition, with a magnificent state visit and the new US-UK Technology Partnership – my personal pride and joy that will help write the next chapter of the special relationship – set for next week". He has been withdrawn as ambassador with immediate effect. The Foreign Office said the emails showed "the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment". Lord Mandelson is reported to have told Epstein to "fight for early release" shortly before he was sentenced to 18 months in prison, and told him, "I think the world of you" the day before he began his sentence for soliciting prostitution from a minor in June 2008. The Prime Minister had defended Lord Mandelson until the emergence of the emails, insisting he had gone through a proper vetting process and had helped build a successful relationship with Donald Trump’s White House. Lord Mandelson’s friendship with Epstein had been known about, but Bloomberg and The Sun newspaper published emails showing that the relationship continued after the crimes committed by the financier had emerged.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair with Peter Mandelson in 2001. Picture: Alamy

Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty told MPs that information had not been known when Lord Mandelson was appointed. He told MPs the emails showed "the depth and extent of Lord Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment". He added: "In particular, Lord Mandelson’s suggestion that Jeffrey Epstein’s first conviction was wrongful and should be challenged is new information. "And in light of that, and mindful as we all are of the victims of Epstein’s appalling crimes, he has been withdrawn as ambassador with immediate effect." The cache of emails obtained by Bloomberg showed that on the day before Epstein reported to jail in June 2008, Lord Mandelson told him "your friends stay with you and love you". He said: "You have to be incredibly resilient, fight for early release and be philosophical about it as much as you can. "The whole thing has been years of torture and now you have to show the world how big a person you are and how strong." Lord Mandelson’s position had appeared increasingly precarious after the release of the emails drew public criticism from members of the Government. Health Secretary Wes Streeting said he was "completely disgusted" by the messages, while Home Office minister Mike Tapp said they "really disturbing and sickening". Asked whether Sir Keir felt the same, Downing Street said it was "self-evident" that the Prime Minister found the emails "reprehensible".

The Foreign Affairs Select Committee of MPs made a request to hear from Lord Mandelson after he was appointed by the PM, but this was blocked by the Foreign Office. Picture: Getty