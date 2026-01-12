Epstein had pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution and soliciting a minor but Lord Mandelson said he believed his excuses and continued to support him

The former UK ambassador to the US declined to apologise on Sunday for remaining friends with the paedophile financier after his conviction. Picture: LBC

By Frankie Elliott

Lord Peter Mandelson has been told to "just do it" and apologise to the victims of Jeffery Epstein by Labour minister Peter Kyle.

The former UK ambassador to the US declined to say sorry for remaining friends with the paedophile financier after his conviction, instead suggesting that he knew nothing of the "evil monster's" sex life because he was a gay man. His words were not appreciated by the Business and Trade Secretary, who told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that any Epstein associates should be "apologising whenever they are asked to do so". Read more: Bill Gates donates nearly $8 billion to ex-wife Melinda five years after their divorce over his cheating and 'ties' to Epstein Read more: 'Over a million' new documents potentially related to Epstein case uncovered

Peter Mandelson has been stripped of Freedom of Hartlepool due to his links with paedophile Jeffery Epstein. Picture: Alamy

"I think that people around that man [Epstein] should be apologising whenever they are asked to do so. My thought always in this, we should never forget that there are victims at the heart of this," Kyle said. "Peter Mandelson did express remorse and regret, but I just think every time you're asked to apologise, just do it." When asked about Mandelson's "gay man" defence, Kyle added: "I'm a gay man myself and I do realise that we are treated differently, but I have no idea about the relationship around Epstein. "All I know is that anyone who had any association with that man should be thinking very carefully about it." Speaking for the first being sacked from his diplomatic role in Washington in September last year, Lord Mandelson said he had paid a "calamitous" over his association with Epstein. He did apologise for a system which meant Epstein’s victims were not listened to, but not for his own association with the sex offender which continued after his first conviction. Epstein had pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution and soliciting a minor but Lord Mandelson said he believed his excuses and continued to support him. Lord Mandelson said it was “misplaced loyalty” and “a most terrible mistake on my part”. He sought to distance himself from Epstein, saying “I was at the edge of this man’s life”, but emails have revealed the extent of their friendship even after the conviction.

Lord Mandelson, is pictured with the late sex offender blowing the candles out on a birthday cake. Picture: US Justice Department

“I never saw anything in his life when I was with him, when I was in his homes, that would give me any reason to suspect what this evil monster was doing in preying on these young women," Lord Mandelson said. He added: “I think the issue is that because I was a gay man in his circle, I was kept separate from what he was doing in the sexual side of his life.” Asked whether he wanted to apologise, Lord Mandelson said: “I want to apologise to those women for a system that refused to hear their voices and did not give them the protection they were entitled to expect.” Pressed on whether he would apologise for his friendship with Epstein after his conviction, Lord Mandelson said: “If I had known, if I was in any way complicit or culpable, of course I would apologise… but I was not culpable, I was not knowledgeable for what he was doing, and I regret, and will regret to my dying day, the fact that powerless women were not given the protection they were entitled to expect.”

Mandelson was sacked as US Ambassador emails emerged in which he told Epstein to "fight for early release" shortly before he was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Picture: House Oversight Committee