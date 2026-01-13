Epstein had pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution and soliciting a minor but Lord Mandelson said he believed his excuses and continued to support him.

Lord Peter Mandelson. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Lord Mandelson has offered a personal apology to the victims of Jeffrey Epstein over his decision to maintain a friendship with the late paedophile after his conviction.

The former US ambassador had previously apologised for a system which meant Epstein’s victims were not listened to, but not for his own association with the sex offender which continued after his first conviction. However, he faced backlash for failing to offer a full apology to the victims. In a statement on Monday, Lord Mandelson went further with his apologies, saying: "Yesterday, I did not want to be held responsible for his [Jeffrey Epstein's] crimes of which I was ignorant, not indifferent, because of the lies he told me and so many others. "I was wrong to believe him following his conviction and to continue my association with him afterwards. I apologise unequivocally for doing so to the women and girls who suffered." Read more: Mandelson should 'just do it' and apologise to Epstein victims, says Labour minister Read more: Lord Peter Mandelson refuses to apologise for friendship with Jeffrey Epstein

An image of Mandelson and Epstein said to have been taken in 2006. Picture: House Oversight Committee

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Monday that any Epstein associates should be "apologising whenever they are asked to do so". "I think that people around that man [Epstein] should be apologising whenever they are asked to do so. My thought always in this, we should never forget that there are victims at the heart of this," Mr Kyle said. "Peter Mandelson did express remorse and regret, but I just think every time you're asked to apologise, just do it."

“Every time you’re asked to apologise, just do it.”



MP Peter Kyle tells @NickFerrariLBC that Peter Mandelson should have been more ‘forthcoming’ and apologised for his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/FtA8J4cOLj — LBC (@LBC) January 12, 2026

Epstein had pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution and soliciting a minor but Lord Mandelson said he believed his excuses and continued to support him. Lord Mandelson said it was “misplaced loyalty” and “a most terrible mistake on my part”. He sought to distance himself from Epstein, saying “I was at the edge of this man’s life”, but emails have revealed the extent of their friendship even after the conviction. In his first broadcast interview since being sacked from his diplomatic role in Washington in September last year, Lord Mandelson said: “I never saw anything in his life when I was with him, when I was in his homes, that would give me any reason to suspect what this evil monster was doing in preying on these young women.” He added: “I think the issue is that because I was a gay man in his circle, I was kept separate from what he was doing in the sexual side of his life.”

Lord Mandelson, is pictured with the late sex offender blowing the candles out on a birthday cake. Picture: US Justice Department