Police have released Lord Peter Mandelson from his bail conditions and returned his passport after arresting him last month.

Sir Keir Starmer’s former ambassador to Washington was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The peer, who has been accused of passing sensitive information on to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein during his time as business secretary, was then bailed until May.

The arrest came after Sir Lindsay Hoyle shared information with police that he learned while visiting the British Virgin Islands that reportedly suggested the peer could be a flight risk.

Read more: Andrew to give up lease on remaining Crown Estate property where rent costs £13k-a-year

Read more: Mandelson snubs US Congress as he declines request to give evidence over 'close ties' to Epstein