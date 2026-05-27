Disgraced peer Lord Mandelson told Labour Cabinet ministers how to do their jobs, a new release of files is set to reveal. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Disgraced peer Lord Mandelson told Labour Cabinet ministers how to do their jobs, a new release of files is set to reveal.

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It is being alleged that during his time as US Ambassador, the former peer would frequently message senior Labour politicians to offer suggestions on how to conduct official business. The advice given would constitute Mandelson greatly exceeding his official remit at the Washington embassy. Messages expected to be published next week are set to show him giving advice to Cabinet, in what has been said to be "mostly unsolicited" suggestions, according to the Telegraph. According to the newspaper, figures such as Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, then-Technology Secretary Peter Kyle, and ex-Health Secretary Wes Streeting, were the recipients of the former spin doctor's advice. A source told the Telegraph that Lord Mandelson “thinks his opinion should be heard and listened to”, adding: “He’s definitely someone who offers advice. “There is a certain generation of politician who thinks they have something to offer. He does that whether people want it or not.” Read More: British deputy ambassador in Washington who stepped in after Mandelson sacking abruptly leaves post Read More: Redactions to Mandelson files ‘too broad’, says watchdog as it slams 'lack of proper records' in latest headache for Starmer

According to the newspaper, figures such as Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, then-Technology Secretary Peter Kyle, and ex-Health Secretary Wes Streeting, were the recipients of the former spin doctor's advice. Picture: Getty

The latest release of the so-called "Mandelson Files" related to his appointment and business in Washington is due to be published next week. The tranche will likely renew pressure on Sir Keir Starmer for appointing him, with the spectre of a looming leadership challenge from Andy Burnham coming into view if the Mayor of Greater Manchester wins the Makerfield by-election in June. A government spokesman said: “We are committed to complying with the Humble Address in full.” Parliament’s intelligence watchdog has criticised the Government for redacting documents “far too broadly”, as it responds to MPs’ demand for details on the appointment of Lord Peter Mandelson as US ambassador. The Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) said on Friday it had made its final decisions on redactions to 337 documents connected to the appointment on national security grounds. But in a statement, the ISC raised “concerns” about wider redactions, including individuals’ personal data, email addresses and the identities of junior civil servants.

The tranche of Mandelson Files will likely renew pressure on Sir Keir Starmer for appointing him. Picture: Getty

The committee said it did not think the motion passed by the Commons demanding documents related to the appointment allowed redactions “other than on grounds of prejudice to UK national security and international relations”. The ISC also suggested redactions on non-security grounds were “being applied far too broadly”, and accused the Government of withholding documents despite not having “the authority to do so”. In particular, the committee said the Government had withheld a vetting file compiled by UK Security Vetting (UKSV). Last month, it was disclosed that UKSV had recommended against granting Lord Mandelson the developed vetting necessary for his appointment, but the Foreign Office had given him clearance despite that advice. Criticising a “failure to adhere to security advice”, the ISC said: “This is something we have noted, and raised previously with the last government, in relation to other matters. “Where advice is sought and obtained by those organisations whose job it is to ensure security, for that advice to be overruled to suit some other objective is not acceptable. “Proper security concerns cannot be dismissed simply because they are inconvenient.”