Lord Peter Mandelson was in contact with Jeffrey Epstein as late as 2016, according to a trove of newly-released emails.

The Labour grandee was sacked by Sir Keir Starmer as the UK's ambassador to the US in September after the extent of his friendship with the sex offender was revealed.

Emails disclosed then showed that Lord Mandelson was sending supportive messages to Epstein up until 2010 - including after his conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Correspondence from six years later was published on Wednesday among thousands of documents from Epstein's estate by the US House Oversight Committee.

The exchange begins with a November 2016 email in which Epstein can be seen to say to Lord Mandelson: "63 years old. You made it," in an apparent reference to his birthday.

The messages also appear to suggest Lord Mandelson warned Epstein to stay away from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was recently stripped of his titles by his brother, the King.

The warning purportedly came after allegations that the former prince sexually abused Virginia Giuffre after she was trafficked by the US billionaire.

Mountbatten-Windsor denies all allegations of wrongdoing against him.

