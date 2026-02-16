The Metropolitan Police has asked that emails between Mandelson and Downing Street not be published as part of an impending release of files

Key emails from Peter Mandelson about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein should be blocked from release amid a criminal investigation into the former peer, police have said. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Key emails from Peter Mandelson about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein should be blocked from release amid a criminal investigation into the former peer, police have said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Metropolitan Police has asked that emails exchanged in December 2024 between Mandelson and former Downing Street chief of staff Morgan McSweeney should be excluded from an upcoming release of files. Parliament voted last month to compel the Government to release all files related to Mandelson's appointment as Britain's ambassador to the United States. The Labour grandee was sacked from the role after being accused of lying about his relationship with disgraced financier Epstein. The Met is currently investigating allegations that the ex-peer committed misconduct in a public office by sharing sensitive information with the sex offender while Business Secretary in 2009 and 2010. Mandelson has apologised to the victims of Epstein and has said he regrets their association. “I want to say loudly and clearly that I was wrong to believe him following his conviction and to continue my association with him afterwards,” he has said.

The Metropolitan Police has asked that emails exchanged in December 2024 between Mandelson and former Downing Street chief of staff Morgan McSweeney should be excluded from an upcoming release of files. Picture: Getty

Today, the force warned that the release of emails between Mandelson and Mr McSweeney could jeopardise their probe. Included in the exchange was Mr McSweeney asking Mandelson three questions about his ties to Epstein as part of the vetting process for his appointment. The emails, sent on behalf of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, are a key piece of evidence in understanding what the Government knew of Mandelson's friendship with Epstein at the time. Previous reports claimed that McSweeney asked Mandelson why he stayed in contact with Epstein after his 2008 conviction for child prostitution, as well as why he stayed at one of Epstein's homes while the financier was locked up for the offence. Two sources reportedly spoke to POLITICO about the request from investigators. The emails are one of a "handful" which the Met has asked the Government not to publish.

Included in the exchange was Mr McSweeney asking Mandelson three questions about his ties to Epstein as part of the vetting process for his appointment. Picture: Getty