Peter Mandelson emailed former Prime Minister Tony Blair’s chief of staff in an effort to set up a meeting between the Labour PM and Jeffrey Epstein, government files show.

In an email sent by Mandelson in 2002 to Jonathan Powell, Mr Blair’s chief of staff during his time as Prime Minister, he tried to broker a meeting, writing that “when Clinton saw TB [Tony Blair] he said he wanted to introduce his travelling friend, Jeffrey Epstein.

"I mentioned to TB that Jeffrey is in London next week and he said he would like to meet him.”

He goes on to ask Mr Powell to let Mandelson know if Tony Blair will be available to meet.

He describes paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein as “someone who has his finger on the pulse of many worldwide markets and currencies” and adds that he is “young and vibrant.”

“He is safe (whatever that means) and Clinton is now doing a lot of travelling with him,” the email states.

The email was sent in May 2002. Epstein was sentenced to jail in 2008 after pleading guilty to soliciting sex from girls as young as 14.

It emerged last year that Sir Tony Blair did meet with Epstein in Downing Street while still prime minister, following lobbying by Mandelson.

In 2002 Bill Clinton said of Epstein: “Jeffrey is both a highly successful financier and a committed philanthropist with a keen sense of global markets and an in-depth knowledge of 21st-century science."

Government files about Mandelson's appointment as US ambassador also revealed that he pushed for more than half a million pounds as a severance payment when he was sacked.

The first set of files related to Peter Mandelson's appointment as the UK's ambassador to the US were released by the government today, revealing details of the former Labour peer's relationship with the infamous sex trafficker.

The files reveal Lord Mandelson requested the government "pay out the remainder of the 4-year salary costs of the fixed term appointment”, which would have amounted to £547,201.

Instead, he was given £40,330 to cover the three-month notice period in his contract, plus an additional £34,670 severance payment.

The documents also show the PM was told his hiring process seemed "weirdly rushed" in a call before Mandelson was appointed ambassador.

Read more: Peter Mandelson no longer under bail conditions but investigation continues