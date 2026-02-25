Met apologises to Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle for revealing he was the source of Mandelson 'flight risk' tip-off
Sir Lindsay Hoyle was the source that led officers to arrest Peter Mandelson over claims he was set to leave the country
The Met Police has apologised after revealing that Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle tipped them off that Peter Mandelson was a "flight risk".
Sir Lindsay said he passed the information to the Met “in good faith”.
Senior officers from the force were set to meet with Sir Lindsay to explain the situation, which is regarded as a serious breach of protocol.
In a statement to the Commons, he said: “Members will be aware of comments in the media regarding the arrest of Lord Mandelson.
“To prevent any inaccurate speculation, I’d like to confirm that upon receipt of information, that I felt it was relevant I pass this on to the Metropolitan Police in good faith, as is my duty and responsibility.
“It is regrettable this rapidly ended in the media. As this is a live investigation, members will understand… it would not be appropriate to make any further comment, and I’d like to caution members from doing so.”
It comes after the disgraced Labour grandee was arrested on Monday on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Lord Mandelson, who has been accused of passing sensitive information onto paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein during his time as business secretary, has been bailed until May.
Lawyers for the former Labour minister have claimed he was arrested despite an agreement to speak to police voluntarily after someone made a “baseless suggestion” to the Metropolitan Police that he was planning to leave the country.
They added Mr Mandelson had agreed to an interview next month.
Emails from 2009, released as part of the so-called Epstein files, appear to show Lord Mandelson pass on an assessment by Gordon Brown’s adviser of potential policy measures including an “asset sales plan”.
He also appeared to discuss a tax on bankers’ bonuses and confirm an imminent bailout package for the euro the day before it was announced in 2010.
The emails appeared to be sent to Epstein after he became a convicted sex offender.
Lord Mandelson was taken into custody after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest last week, also on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after allegations he shared sensitive information with Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy.
MPs have backed the release of files related to Andrew’s appointment as a special representative for trade and investment, a post he held between 2001 and 2011.
The Government agreed but warned it would be unable to publish material that police need for their inquiries until officers are “satisfied”.