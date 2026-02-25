The Met Police has apologised after revealing that Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle tipped them off that Peter Mandelson was a "flight risk".

Sir Lindsay said he passed the information to the Met “in good faith”.

Senior officers from the force were set to meet with Sir Lindsay to explain the situation, which is regarded as a serious breach of protocol.

In a statement to the Commons, he said: “Members will be aware of comments in the media regarding the arrest of Lord Mandelson.

“To prevent any inaccurate speculation, I’d like to confirm that upon receipt of information, that I felt it was relevant I pass this on to the Metropolitan Police in good faith, as is my duty and responsibility.

“It is regrettable this rapidly ended in the media. As this is a live investigation, members will understand… it would not be appropriate to make any further comment, and I’d like to caution members from doing so.”

It comes after the disgraced Labour grandee was arrested on Monday on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

