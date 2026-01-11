Epstein had pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution and soliciting a minor but Lord Mandelson said he believed his excuses and continued to support him

Peter Mandelson has been stripped of Freedom of Hartlepool due to his links with paedophile Jeffery Epstein. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Lord Peter Mandelson declined to apologise to Jeffrey Epstein’s victims for remaining friends with the paedophile financier after his conviction.

The former UK ambassador to the US said he had paid a “calamitous” price in being sacked over his association with “evil monster” Epstein. He apologised for a system which meant Epstein’s victims were not listened to, but not for his own association with the sex offender which continued after his first conviction. Epstein had pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution and soliciting a minor but Lord Mandelson said he believed his excuses and continued to support him. Lord Mandelson said it was “misplaced loyalty” and “a most terrible mistake on my part”. He sought to distance himself from Epstein, saying “I was at the edge of this man’s life”, but emails have revealed the extent of their friendship even after the conviction. Read more: Bill Gates donates nearly $8 billion to ex-wife Melinda five years after their divorce over his cheating and 'ties' to Epstein Read more: 'Over a million' new documents potentially related to Epstein case uncovered

Lord Mandelson, is pictured with the late sex offender blowing the candles out on a birthday cake. Picture: US Justice Department

In his first broadcast interview since being sacked from his diplomatic role in Washington in September last year, Lord Mandelson said: “I never saw anything in his life when I was with him, when I was in his homes, that would give me any reason to suspect what this evil monster was doing in preying on these young women.” He added: “I think the issue is that because I was a gay man in his circle, I was kept separate from what he was doing in the sexual side of his life.” Asked whether he wanted to apologise, Lord Mandelson said: “I want to apologise to those women for a system that refused to hear their voices and did not give them the protection they were entitled to expect.” Pressed on whether he would apologise for his friendship with Epstein after his conviction, Lord Mandelson said: “If I had known, if I was in any way complicit or culpable, of course I would apologise… but I was not culpable, I was not knowledgeable for what he was doing, and I regret, and will regret to my dying day, the fact that powerless women were not given the protection they were entitled to expect.”

Mandelson was sacked as US Ambassador emails emerged in which he told Epstein to "fight for early release" shortly before he was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Picture: House Oversight Committee