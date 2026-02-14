The email to Epstein's Gmail account came just days after the paedophile financier was released from prison.

Lord Mandelson, Former Labour spin doctor, is understood to have shared a speech with Epstein before its public delivery back in 2009. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Peter Mandelson's ministerial assistant sent Jeffrey Epstein a copy of a government speech prior to its delivery to the public, documents appear to show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Photos of American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein with UK politician Peter Mandelson were released in a batch of documents from the US Department of Justice in 2026. The photos are undated. Picture: Alamy

The name of the attached document is BirkbeckFINAL.doc and has the subject line HE Speech - thought to be a reference to higher education. The footer at the bottom of the initial email states the email was sent from the Government Secure Intranet. Three days after the email, Lord Mandelson delivered a speech at Birkbeck, University of London. It was the first speech on higher education for Lord Mandelson, having only just taken on the area in his role as business secretary. In the address, Mandelson laid out the government's expectation of rising university fees, and pushed for British university courses to be marketed worldwide, according to contemporary reports. The email chain, which was uncovered by Sky News, saw Mandelson ask Epstein for advice on various topics.

Peter Mandelson, right, had been appointed as Britain's ambassador to the United States and visited the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday, May 8, 2025. He was removed from the post in September 2025 over his connections to Epstein. Picture: Alamy