The European Commission has asked the EU’s anti-fraud agency to open an inquiry into Lord Peter Mandelson’s activity as the bloc’s trade commissioner.

A spokesperson for the commission confirmed on Thursday that it had referred Lord Mandelson to the European Anti-Fraud Office (Olaf) following the release of his communications with the late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The spokesperson said: “Whenever there is any indication of a possible breach of the obligations under the (code of conduct), the commission assesses these possible breaches and takes action on that basis, if necessary.

“On this basis, and as new documents were published recently, we are looking into these and assessing whether there is any breach of the respective obligations.

“Given the circumstances, and the significant amount of documents made available publicly, the European Commission also asked Olaf on February 18 to look into the matter.

“Pending the ongoing assessment, we are not in a position to comment further.”

