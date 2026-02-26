Mandelson faces another investigation as EU's anti-fraud agency to launch probe
The European Commission has asked the EU’s anti-fraud agency to open an inquiry into Lord Peter Mandelson’s activity as the bloc’s trade commissioner.
A spokesperson for the commission confirmed on Thursday that it had referred Lord Mandelson to the European Anti-Fraud Office (Olaf) following the release of his communications with the late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The spokesperson said: “Whenever there is any indication of a possible breach of the obligations under the (code of conduct), the commission assesses these possible breaches and takes action on that basis, if necessary.
“On this basis, and as new documents were published recently, we are looking into these and assessing whether there is any breach of the respective obligations.
“Given the circumstances, and the significant amount of documents made available publicly, the European Commission also asked Olaf on February 18 to look into the matter.
“Pending the ongoing assessment, we are not in a position to comment further.”
According to the Financial Times, the European probe is expected to be wide-ranging rather than focused on any particular issue.
A spokesperson for Olaf confirmed the agency had been asked to look into Lord Mandelson’sactions, but could not say whether an investigation would take place.
Lord Mandelson served as EU trade commissioner between 2004 and 2008 before he returned to the UK government as business secretary.
Following the release of Epstein’s emails, he has been accused of passing sensitive information to the paedophile financier while serving as a cabinet minister.
On Monday, Lord Mandelson was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office following a suggestion from Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle that he intended to flee to the British Virgin Islands.
Lord Mandelson’s lawyers have described the claim that the peer was a flight risk as “baseless”.
The peer’s lawyers have been contacted for comment regarding the European Commission’s request for an investigation.