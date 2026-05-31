A fresh tranche of documents relating to Peter Mandelson's appointment as the UK's ambassador to the US are set to be published on Monday.

This includes messages exchanged with ministers, civil servants and special advisers while he served as ambassador from February to September last year.

The Cabinet Office is now set to publish all “electronic communications” between Mandelson and ministers in the build-up to his appointment as US ambassador.

Lord Mandelson was sacked as ambassador last year after new revelations about the nature of his relationship with the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein came to light.

Mandelson denied any wrongdoing over his relationship with the disgraced financier and has issued an apology to Epstein's victims.

Former health secretary Wes Streeting has already published his own messages with Lord Mandelson, including discussion of Gaza and criticisms of Sir Keir’s leadership.

Last month, it emerged that the Government had withheld a vetting file on Mandelson’s appointment compiled by UK Security Vetting (UKSV)

It recommended against granting him the developed vetting necessary for his appointment, but the Foreign Office had given him clearance despite that advice.

Top Foreign Office official Sir Olly Robbins was effectively sacked in April after it emerged he had overruled the advice, with the Prime Minister insisting he was unaware of UKSV’s recommendation.

Reports suggest the latest files will not include Lord Mandelson’s UK Security Vetting (UKSV) summary after the Metropolitan Police asked the Government to withhold the document to avoid jeopardising its investigation into alleged misconduct in public office by the peer.

The Government has said it has only withheld documents where requested by the police, and all other documents will be published.

Several documents have also been redacted, either to remove personal details such as the names of junior officials, or on national security grounds.Redactions on national security grounds were agreed with Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee following a compromise with MPs to head off a backbench rebellion on the demand for documents.

Last month, the committee raised concerns that the Government was applying redactions “too broadly”, and cited the UKSV vetting file as an example of documents being withheld without Parliament granting ministers the “authority” to do so.

The Conservatives have accused the Government of seeking to perpetrate a “cover-up”, with shadow minister Alex Burghart writing to the chief secretary to the Prime Minister on Sunday to demand “full transparency”.

Mr Burghart said: “I will remind you that the House did not provide the Government with the choice about redactions beyond the narrow scope in the humble address.

“This behaviour will be viewed by the House as a contempt of Parliament, and as a cover-up by the British public.“Even if the Prime Minister leaves office in a few weeks, I can assure you we will hold you to account for this.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We are committed to complying with the humble address in full.“The second tranche of documents will be among the largest publications ever laid in Parliament.

“That reflects the transparent and thorough process we have followed, in line with established precedent for humble addresses.”