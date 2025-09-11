A suspended Labour MP has told LBC Lord Peter Mandelson must lose the whip after his alleged ties to disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein emerged.

"I've just lost the whip. Has Lord Mandelson still got the whip? Is he still a Labour member of the House of Lords? Is he still carrying that responsibility?

Speaking to Tonight with Andrew Marr, Ms Maskell questioned why Lord Mandelson is still able to hold public office despite the evidence stacking up against him.

It came just 24 hours after Sir Keir Starmer insisted the ambassador had his full confidence and had undergone thorough vetting procedures ahead of his appointment.

Lord Mandelson was removed from the position earlier today after newly released emails revealed the "extent and depth" of their relationship.

Rachael Maskell, who lost the whip herself over her opposition to the government’s welfare cuts, also called for a pause on Labour’s deputy leadership race amid an 'inquiry' into what was known about Lord Mandelson’s connections to the convicted sex offender before he was hired as the UK's Ambassador to the US.

“Because it seems this real inequity, if I, speaking truth to power, am removed from the Labour party, yet somebody with such history and clearly such a story this evening maintains that position I certainly think there is a serious question over him being able to hold public office on what we've seen so far."

Ms Maskell added that an inquiry is now needed to "ensure that we have the real detail of who said what to who, when".

She said Labour's deputy leadership must be paused as this gets underway to ensure a thorough investigation.

"We come to this as a time where a deputy leadership election has just got underway. And of course what I would say is that process must pause until we can find out actually what is happening in the roots of Number 10, so that we all have that transparency we need," Ms Maskell said.

She highlighted the questions raised over the vetting process used to appoint Lord Mandelson, but noted that appointments were made despite those concerns.

“I want to know the facts and I think we all need to have that in our hands to ensure that we clear out clearly what should not take place in any party, let alone the Labour party, and see proper process," Ms Maskell added.

Frustration has been growing in Parliament ever since the fresh release of files including a photo of Lord Mandelson speaking to Epstein while dressed in a bathrobe.

They appeared to show that Mandelson hand-wrote a 2003 birthday note to the sex trafficker, in which he described Epstein as his "best pal".

He also sent messages of support via email to the deceased billionaire in 2008 while he was being investigated for sex offences, telling him: "I think the world of you, and I feel hopeless and furious about what has happened."

Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty told the Commons on Thursday morning: "In light of additional information in emails written by Peter Mandelson, the prime minister has asked the foreign secretary to withdraw him as ambassador to the United States.

"The emails show that the depth and extent of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment."

Nigel Farage told LBC that the appointment made the Premier's judgement look "dreadful", adding that his decisions would be "called into question" by MPs, including those on his own backbenches.

One of Sir Keir's junior minister called Peter Mandelson's relationship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein "sickening and disturbing".

Mike Tapp, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Migration and Citizenship, told LBC the 2008 emails reminded him "what this vile criminal Epstein did".

MPs are furious that Lord Mandelson's status as a member of the House of Lords means a select committee cannot force him to appear before them.

Committees have the power to summon people to give evidence, and find them in contempt of Parliament if they do not comply.

According to Sky News, the powerful Foreign Affairs Select Committee of MPs made a request to hear from Lord Mandelson after he was appointed by the PM, but this was blocked by the Foreign Office.