Ministers say they remain committed to removing peerages from disgraced lords amid reports that plans to strip Lord Peter Mandelson of his title have stalled.

In February, Sir Keir Starmer said he had asked officials to draft legislation to remove Lord Mandelson’s peerage after the former ambassador was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Legislation to strip disgraced peers of their titles was included in the King’s Speech in May, but the Sunday Times has reported plans for a swift law targeting Lord Mandelson specifically had been shelved.

Asked about the report, Education Secretary Lucy Powell said rules on dealing with peers who had “disgraced themselves or have broken the rules” were not “robust” enough.

She told Sky News: “We’re really clear that we want to see stronger measures in the House of Lords that can deal with those who bring the House into disrepute, effectively, and who break the rules or who behave in an inappropriate way.”

But she acknowledged that legislative time was “precious” and decisions on how that time would be used would be taken “in the round”.

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