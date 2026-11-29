Mandelson row continues as ministers insist rules on removing his peerage will change
Legislation to strip disgraced peers of their titles was included in the King’s Speech in May, but reported plans for a swift law targeting Lord Mandelson specifically had been shelved.
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Ministers say they remain committed to removing peerages from disgraced lords amid reports that plans to strip Lord Peter Mandelson of his title have stalled.
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In February, Sir Keir Starmer said he had asked officials to draft legislation to remove Lord Mandelson’s peerage after the former ambassador was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Legislation to strip disgraced peers of their titles was included in the King’s Speech in May, but the Sunday Times has reported plans for a swift law targeting Lord Mandelson specifically had been shelved.
Asked about the report, Education Secretary Lucy Powell said rules on dealing with peers who had “disgraced themselves or have broken the rules” were not “robust” enough.
She told Sky News: “We’re really clear that we want to see stronger measures in the House of Lords that can deal with those who bring the House into disrepute, effectively, and who break the rules or who behave in an inappropriate way.”
But she acknowledged that legislative time was “precious” and decisions on how that time would be used would be taken “in the round”.
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A Downing Street spokesperson said: “We are absolutely committed to removing peerages from disgraced peers – including Peter Mandelson. This Government will bring forward legislation to do so.”
The SNP, which has repeatedly pressed for the Government to bring forward legislation, said Andy Burnham should “come clean over whether he has secretly abandoned the pledge to strip Peter Mandelson of his titles and peerage”.
MP Pete Wishart said: “Even Keir Starmer promised to strip Mandelson of his titles. If Burnham is going back on something as basic as this then it makes a mockery of his claims to be different.
“If the Prime Minister wants to shore up his credibility, he must bring forward the long-overdue legislation without further delay and strip Mandelson of his titles now.”
Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts said failing to strip Lord Mandelson of his title would “feel like a calculated insult” to the victims of the late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
She said: “The Government says it remains committed to the principle that disgraced peers should not retain their titles. Principles only matter when you are prepared to act on them.”
Lord Mandelson was dismissed as ambassador to Washington last year over his ties to Epstein.
He is also facing a police investigation after it emerged he leaked market-sensitive information to the paedophile financier while he was a government minister.
While he has voluntary retired from the House of Lords, Lord Mandelson retains his title, which can only be removed by an Act of Parliament.