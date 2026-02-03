Peter Mandelson is to be investigated by the Metropolitan Police over information he may have leaked to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Lord Mandelson will face a full criminal investigation into allegations that he leaked market-sensitive information to Jeffrey Epstein.

On Tuesday evening, the Met confirmed they were investigating the former Government minister for misconduct in public office offences Files released by the US Department of Justice apparently showed Mandelson passing material to Epstein while serving as business secretary in Gordon Brown’s Labour administration as it dealt with the 2008 financial crash and its aftermath. The Cabinet Office had passed material to the police after an initial review of documents released as part of the so-called Epstein files found they contained “likely market-sensitive information” and official handling safeguards had been “compromised”. The Metropolitan Police is expected to announce on Tuesday evening that Lord Mandelson is being investigated on suspicion of misconduct in public office, the Times reported. Lord Mandelson is to quit the House of Lords on Wednesday, the Lord Speaker said earlier on Tuesday. On Sunday, Mandelson reiterated his regret for "ever having known Epstein" and for continuing his association following his conviction. Mandelson, who was Labour MP for Hartlepool when the files suggest the payments were made, has denied any record or recollection of the payments - and has questioned their authenticity.

'Inexcusable and unpatriotic' Sir Keir Starmer says Mandelson has "let his country down". Former prime minister Mr Brown on Tuesday said he had written to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley with "relevant" information relating to Lord Mandelson's "inexcusable and unpatriotic act". Mr Brown said he had shared with police 2025 correspondence between him and Chris Wormald, the Cabinet Secretary, including his request for the examination of communication about the sale of assets between Lord Mandelson and Epstein last September, following an earlier release of documents relating to the sex offender. In a statement to the Press Association, Mr Brown said: "I have today written to the Met Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, with information relevant to his investigation of Lord Mandelson's disclosure of market sensitive and confidential Government information to the American financier, Jeffrey Epstein, an inexcusable and unpatriotic act at a time when the whole government and country were attempting to address the global financial crisis that was damaging so many livelihoods. "I have sent Sir Mark correspondence, exchanged between myself and the Cabinet Secretary last year, and I have also passed over information arising from it that may be important in his current investigation. "I have included the letter I sent in September 2025 asking the Cabinet Secretary to investigate the veracity of information contained in the Epstein papers regarding the sale of assets arising from the banking collapse and communications about them between Lord Mandelson and Mr Epstein. "I have also included the November 2026 (sic) response from the Cabinet Secretary who said about this that 'no records of information or correspondence from Lord Mandelson's mailbox' could be found. "Having drawn their attention to relevant evidence, the matter now rests in the hands of the police."

Commander Ella Marriott, of the Metropolitan Police, said: “Following the further release of millions of court documents in relation to Jeffrey Epstein by the United States Department of Justice, the Met received a number of reports into alleged misconduct in public office including a referral from the UK Government. “I can confirm that the Metropolitan Police has now launched an investigation into a 72-year-old man, a former Government Minister, for misconduct in public office offences. “The Met will continue to assess all relevant information brought to our attention as part of this investigation and won’t be commenting any further at this time.”