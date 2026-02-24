The former ambassador to the US has been accused of passing on information to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein when he was business secretary

Peter Mandelson was arrested today on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Peter Mandelson has been released on bail in the dead of night following his arrest by police investigating his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

The former Cabinet minister, 72, was quizzed by the Metropolitan Police's Special Investigations Team, known as Scotland Yard's 'Celeb Squad', until around 1am, according to the Daily Mail. Mandelson was pictured being escorted by police at his Camden home at around 1.15am on Tuesday, nine hours after he was taken from the property to be arrested and questioned at a central London police station at 4.15pm on Monday. A Metropolitan Police statement confirmed: "A 72-year-old man arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office has been released on bail pending further investigation. "He was arrested at an address in Camden on Monday, 23 February and was taken to a London police station for interview. "This follows search warrants at two addresses in the Wiltshire and Camden areas. "We are not able to provide further information at this stage to prevent prejudicing the integrity of the investigation."

Mandelson has been accused of passing on information to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein when he was business secretary, with two of his properties searched by police. The former MP has previously denied any wrongdoing during his relationship with Epstein. Three police officers arrived in two unmarked vehicles at Lord Mandelson's address in Regent's Park, north-west London. They went inside the property, and around half an hour later, the disgraced peer left in a police car. It comes just days after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of the same offence at his Sandringham home on his 66th birthday. The former Duke of York was accused of leaking confidential information to Epstein while working as Britain's trade envoy.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is seen being driven away from a police station following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in a public office. Picture: Getty