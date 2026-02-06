At a time when millions of families are struggling with soaring bills and a cost-of-living crisis, the government seems distracted by its own internal scandals. Mandelson’s return to a position of influence, despite his long and controversial track record, raises urgent questions about judgment, transparency, and accountability at the very top of government.

The claim that the Prime Minister was unaware of Mandelson’s close relationships with senior figures simply does not add up. Many have long known about these connections, making the denial hard to swallow. Standing at the dispatch box to declare full support for Mandelson now looks like a catastrophic misjudgment. Leadership is measured not by loyalty to controversial figures but by the ability to act decisively and with integrity - and on this front, the Prime Minister is failing.

Since the 2024 election, the government has stumbled from one crisis to another, undermined by U-turns, mismanagement, and confusion. The parliamentary party is openly frustrated. The last-minute amendment to the ISC investigation during the opposition day debate only fuelled suspicions of a cover-up, leaving many colleagues angry and disillusioned. Public confidence in the government is slipping fast.

Morgan McSweeney’s role adds another troubling layer. Allegations that he and Mandelson influenced candidate selection for the 2024 election strike at the heart of democratic integrity. Apologies, as we have seen, are too little, too late. If the government is serious about accountability, McSweeney must go.

The purpose of Leveson 2 has always been clear: to examine the relationships and potential corruption between the press, the police, and politicians. It was designed to shine a light on the very dynamics now exposed in the Mandelson saga. For communities like mine in Liverpool Riverside, media accountability is not abstract. Hillsborough showed what happens when powerful institutions collude instead of telling the truth. We need Leveson 2 alongside the Hillsborough Law to prevent the next cover-up, the next institutional failure, the next injustice.

The tide is turning. People are tired of corruption conducted in the shadows. Breaking this golden circle of unaccountable power is long overdue. This scandal is bigger than individual failings - it is systemic. If the government is serious about transparency, ethics, and public trust, it must act now. A Leveson 2-style inquiry is not optional; it is essential.

Kim Johnson is the Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside

