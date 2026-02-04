The Health Secretary said the Prime Minister is being “transparent” as pressure grows on the Government to reveal every detail of what led to Mandelson’s appointment last year

By Henry Moore

Wes Streeting has said recent revelations around Peter Mandelson “stain all of politics” as he defended Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to appoint him as ambassador to the United States.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Health Secretary said the Prime Minister is being “transparent” as pressure grows on the Government to reveal every detail of what led to Mandelson’s appointment last year. Despite launching a staunch defence of the PM, Mr Streeting refused to say whether he would have appointed Mandelson if he were in Sir Keir’s position. He told LBC’s Call the Cabinet: “The PM is going to publish what he knows soon and then we can make a judgement." Read more: 'Betrayed our country': Starmer says he 'regrets appointing Mandelson' after 'he lied repeatedly to my team' Read more: Mandelson 'stupid, irresponsible and reckless' says Wes Streeting, as he rejects claim scandal will 'bring down Starmer'

Health Secretary Wes Streeting speaks to LBC. Picture: Alamy

“It's easier to act with hindsight. “We didn't know the extent of the friendship. You don't write people off because they've had the misfortune of knowing someone. “I've seen Peter Mandelson popping up over the years. I don't think the full extent was known of the relationship.” Defending Sir Keir, Mr Streeting said: “He sacked him immediately once he knew and put him on a plane back in the middle of night. "His friendship with Epstein was far more extensive than any of us ever knew, Peter Mandelson engaged in serious, serious misconduct in public office.” Mr Streeting’s comments come after Sir Keir told MPs he “regrets” appointing Mandelson as ambassador to the US. Speaking in the Commons during PMQs, the Prime Minister said Mandelson “betrayed our country” by leaking to Jeffrey Epstein and had “lied repeatedly” during the appointment process to the US ambassador job. Sir Keir also said he has discussed with the King that Mandelson “should be removed from the list of Privy Counsellors on grounds that he brought the reputation of the Privy Council into disrepute”.