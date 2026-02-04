Mandelson scandal ‘stains all of politics’ says Wes Streeting as he backs PM's 'transparent' handling of ambassador's vetting
The Health Secretary said the Prime Minister is being “transparent” as pressure grows on the Government to reveal every detail of what led to Mandelson’s appointment last year
Wes Streeting has said recent revelations around Peter Mandelson “stain all of politics” as he defended Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to appoint him as ambassador to the United States.
Despite launching a staunch defence of the PM, Mr Streeting refused to say whether he would have appointed Mandelson if he were in Sir Keir’s position.
He told LBC’s Call the Cabinet: “The PM is going to publish what he knows soon and then we can make a judgement."
“It's easier to act with hindsight.
“We didn't know the extent of the friendship. You don't write people off because they've had the misfortune of knowing someone.
“I've seen Peter Mandelson popping up over the years. I don't think the full extent was known of the relationship.”
Defending Sir Keir, Mr Streeting said: “He sacked him immediately once he knew and put him on a plane back in the middle of night.
"His friendship with Epstein was far more extensive than any of us ever knew, Peter Mandelson engaged in serious, serious misconduct in public office.”
Mr Streeting’s comments come after Sir Keir told MPs he “regrets” appointing Mandelson as ambassador to the US.
Speaking in the Commons during PMQs, the Prime Minister said Mandelson “betrayed our country” by leaking to Jeffrey Epstein and had “lied repeatedly” during the appointment process to the US ambassador job.
Sir Keir also said he has discussed with the King that Mandelson “should be removed from the list of Privy Counsellors on grounds that he brought the reputation of the Privy Council into disrepute”.
He said the new revelations from the Epstein files are "beyond infuriating", adding that Mandelson "lied repeatedly" about his relationship with the disgraced financier.
Sir Keir admitted that he was aware of Mandelson’s ongoing relationship with Epstein when appointing him, but argued the "depth" of this was not known.
"He lied about that to everyone for years," Sir Keir added.
But, he maintained that his team went through the proper processes, including security vetting, when hiring him.
Tory leader Kemi Badenoch is seeking to force the Government to release all documents showing how Mandelson got the Washington job, including messages exchanged with key figures in Sir Keir’s inner circle including chief of staff Morgan McSweeney and top ministers.
She said in the Commons: “The Prime Minister cannot blame the process. He did know, it was on Google.
"If the Conservative research department could find this information out, why couldn’t Number 10?
“On the 10th of September, when we knew this, I asked him at that despatch box, he gave Mandelson his full confidence at that despatch box, not once, but twice. He only sacked him after pressure from us.”
She added: “Can the Prime Minister tell us, did the official security vetting he received mention Mandelson’s ongoing relationship with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein?”
Sir Keir replied: “Yes it did. As a result, various questions were put to him.
“I intend to disclose to this House all of the – national security prejudice to international relations on one side – I want to make sure this House sees the full documentation so it will see for itself the extent to which time and time again Mandelson completely misrepresented the extent of his relationship with Epstein and lied throughout the process, including in response to the due diligence.”
Concluding his statement to the Commons, the PM said: "I’m as angry as anyone about what Mandelson has been up to,“ he said.
He said the disclosures that have been made this week of his passing sensitive information at the height of the response to the 2008 financial crash are "utterly shocking and appalling.
“He’s betrayed our country. He’s lied repeatedly. He’s responsible for a litany of deceit.
“But this moment demands not just anger but action.
“And that’s why we’ve moved quickly, referring material to the police, publishing legislation so we can remove titles from disgraced politicians, and stripping Mandelson of his privy counsellorship.
“That is what the public expect and that is what we will do.”
Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, the Health Secretary branded the former Labour peer “stupid, irresponsible and reckless” after it emerged he was seemingly sending Epstein confidential market information at the peak of the 2008 financial crash.